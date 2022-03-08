HUA HIN TEST & GO

Holiday Inn Resort Vana Nava Hua Hin - Hua Hin Sandbox Hotel

Hua Hin
8.7
คะแนนจาก
2029
อัปเดตเมื่อ March 8, 2022
Holiday Inn Resort Vana Nava Hua Hin - Image 0
Holiday Inn Resort Vana Nava Hua Hin - Image 1
Holiday Inn Resort Vana Nava Hua Hin - Image 2
Holiday Inn Resort Vana Nava Hua Hin - Image 3
Holiday Inn Resort Vana Nava Hua Hin - Image 4
Holiday Inn Resort Vana Nava Hua Hin - Image 5
+36 รูปถ่าย

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

ห้อง

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Whether you're a tourist or traveling on business, Holiday Inn Resort Vana Nava Hua Hin is a great choice for accommodation when visiting Hua Hin / Cha-am. With its location just 1 km from the city center and from the airport, this 4-star property attracts numerous travelers each year. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Holiday Inn Resort Vana Nava Hua Hin offers many facilities to enrich your stay in Hua Hin / Cha-am. The property provides free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour room service, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, taxi service to ensure the greatest comfort. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. The property offers free access to Vana Nava Water Park and other facilities, fitness center, sauna, outdoor pool to make your stay truly unforgettable. Discover an engaging blend of professional service and a wide array of features at Holiday Inn Resort Vana Nava Hua Hin.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
ค้นหาจากโรงแรม SANDBOX ทั้งหมด 190 แห่ง
คะแนน
0.0/5
ไม่ได้จัดประเภท
ขึ้นอยู่กับ 0 บทวิจารณ์
คะแนน
ยอดเยี่ยม
0
ดีมาก
0
เฉลี่ย
0
แย่
0
แย่มาก
0
หากคุณเป็นแขกของ Holiday Inn Resort Vana Nava Hua Hin ทางโรงแรมและผู้ชมของเราจะยินดีเป็นอย่างยิ่งหากคุณจะแสดงความคิดเห็นโดยละเอียด
ออกความคิดเห็นสำหรับ Holiday Inn Resort Vana Nava Hua Hin
ดูความคิดเห็นทั้งหมด

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

129-129 Petchkasem Road Non Gae Sub-district, Khao Takiab, Hua Hin / Cha-am, Thailand, 77110

ตัวกรองยอดนิยม

Test & Go ใกล้เคียง

Surf & Sand Resort
8.8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
29 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Hua Hin White Villa
8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
232 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Riche Hua Hin Hotel
8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
958 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU