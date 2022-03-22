PHANG-NGA TEST & GO

Hive Khaolak Beach Resort (Adults Only) - Phang-nga Sandbox Hotel

Phang-nga
8.1
คะแนนจาก
66
อัปเดตเมื่อ March 22, 2022
Hive Khaolak Beach Resort (Adults Only) - Image 0
Hive Khaolak Beach Resort (Adults Only) - Image 1
Hive Khaolak Beach Resort (Adults Only) - Image 2
Hive Khaolak Beach Resort (Adults Only) - Image 3
Hive Khaolak Beach Resort (Adults Only) - Image 4
Hive Khaolak Beach Resort (Adults Only) - Image 5
+18 รูปถ่าย

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

ห้อง

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

For travelers who want to take in the sights and sounds of Khao Lak, Hive Khaolak Beach Resort is the perfect choice. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. The facilities and services provided by Hive Khaolak Beach Resort ensure a pleasant stay for guests. For the comfort and convenience of guests, the hotel offers free Wi-Fi in all rooms, convenience store, daily housekeeping, laundromat, 24-hour front desk. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. The hotel's yoga room, fitness center, outdoor pool, spa, massage are ideal places to relax and unwind after a busy day. Discover an engaging blend of professional service and a wide array of features at Hive Khaolak Beach Resort.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
ค้นหาจากโรงแรม SANDBOX ทั้งหมด 190 แห่ง
คะแนน
0.0/5
ไม่ได้จัดประเภท
ขึ้นอยู่กับ 0 บทวิจารณ์
คะแนน
ยอดเยี่ยม
0
ดีมาก
0
เฉลี่ย
0
แย่
0
แย่มาก
0
หากคุณเป็นแขกของ Hive Khaolak Beach Resort (Adults Only) ทางโรงแรมและผู้ชมของเราจะยินดีเป็นอย่างยิ่งหากคุณจะแสดงความคิดเห็นโดยละเอียด
ออกความคิดเห็นสำหรับ Hive Khaolak Beach Resort (Adults Only)
ดูความคิดเห็นทั้งหมด

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

7/3 Moo 2 Lamkean, Thai muang, Khaolak Beach, Khao Lak, Thailand, 82210

ตัวกรองยอดนิยม

Test & Go ใกล้เคียง

เขาหลัก เมอร์ลิน รีสอร์ท
8.3
ให้คะแนนด้วย
105 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
คาลิมา รีสอร์ท แอนด์ วิลล่า เขาหลัก
9
ให้คะแนนด้วย
577 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Khaolak Wanaburee Resort
8.5
ให้คะแนนด้วย
114 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
ทุย บลู เขาหลัก รีสอร์ท - สำหรับผู้ใหญ่เท่านั้น
8.8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
312 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
เขาหลัก บันดารี รีสอร์ท แอนด์ สปา
8.8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
621 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
เดอะ แซนด์ เขาหลัก บาย กะตะธานี รีสอร์ท
8.8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1583 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
เดอะ ลีฟ ออน เดอะ แซนด์ บาย กะตะธานี รีสอร์ท
8.5
ให้คะแนนด้วย
460 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
เอ็กซ์เท็น เขาหลัก รีสอร์ท
9.2
ให้คะแนนด้วย
365 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU