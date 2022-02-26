SAMUI (SHA+) TEST & GO

Grand Sea Beach Resort - Samui (SHA+) Sandbox Hotel

Samui (SHA+)
7.3
คะแนนจาก
205
อัปเดตเมื่อ February 26, 2022
Grand Sea Beach Resort - Image 0
Grand Sea Beach Resort - Image 1
Grand Sea Beach Resort - Image 2
Grand Sea Beach Resort - Image 3
Grand Sea Beach Resort - Image 4
Grand Sea Beach Resort - Image 5
+37 รูปถ่าย

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

ห้อง

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

A stone's throw away from the town of Thong Sala, Grand Sea Beach Resort peacefully sits on the white sand cove of Ao Nai Wok. From here, guests can easily access the main town where all the fun-filled activities, bars, and restaurants are centered, and at the same time enjoy the peace and quiet away from all the traffic and noise of this lively town. Boasting well-kept hillsides and beachfront bungalows, all accommodation reflects Thai Lanna design with hand carved wooden features and rich fabrics. Along with its cozy accommodation, Grand Sea Beach Resort comes big with its beachfront swimming pool and lovely on-site restaurant serving a remarkable range of local and international dishes.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
ค้นหาจากโรงแรม SANDBOX ทั้งหมด 190 แห่ง
คะแนน
0.0/5
ไม่ได้จัดประเภท
ขึ้นอยู่กับ 0 บทวิจารณ์
คะแนน
ยอดเยี่ยม
0
ดีมาก
0
เฉลี่ย
0
แย่
0
แย่มาก
0
หากคุณเป็นแขกของ Grand Sea Beach Resort ทางโรงแรมและผู้ชมของเราจะยินดีเป็นอย่างยิ่งหากคุณจะแสดงความคิดเห็นโดยละเอียด
ออกความคิดเห็นสำหรับ Grand Sea Beach Resort
ดูความคิดเห็นทั้งหมด

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

152 Moo 1 Koh Phangan Koh Phangan Suratthani 84280, Wok Tum, Koh Phangan, Thailand, 84280

ตัวกรองยอดนิยม

Test & Go ใกล้เคียง

วารีวาน่า รีสอร์ท เกาะพะงัน
9.2
ให้คะแนนด้วย
103 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Sunset Hill Boutique Resort Koh Phangan
8.4
ให้คะแนนด้วย
483 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
อนันตรา รสานันดา เกาะพะงัน วิลล่า
9.2
ให้คะแนนด้วย
333 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
ปาลิตา ลอดจ์
8.8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
553 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
ลิตเติ้ล พาราไดซ์ รีสอร์ท
8.5
ให้คะแนนด้วย
190 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
สันธิญา เกาะพะงัน รีสอร์ท แอนด์ สปา
8.9
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1288 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
โรงแรมอมรินทร์ สมุย
7.6
ให้คะแนนด้วย
241 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
แฟร์ เฮ้าส์ วิลล่า แอนด์ สปา สมุย
8.3
ให้คะแนนด้วย
606 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU