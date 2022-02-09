BANGKOK TEST & GO

Grand 5 Hotel & Plaza Sukhumvit (SHA Extra Plus) - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
7.9
คะแนนจาก
1064
อัปเดตเมื่อ February 9, 2022
Grand 5 Hotel & Plaza Sukhumvit (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 0
Grand 5 Hotel & Plaza Sukhumvit (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 1
Grand 5 Hotel & Plaza Sukhumvit (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 2
Grand 5 Hotel & Plaza Sukhumvit (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 3
Grand 5 Hotel & Plaza Sukhumvit (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 4
Grand 5 Hotel & Plaza Sukhumvit (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 5
+19 รูปถ่าย

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your คำขอจอง sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

ห้อง

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Conveniently located in Bangkok, Grand 5 Hotel & Plaza Sukhumvit Bangkok is a great base from which to explore this vibrant city. The hotel is not too far from the city center: just 2 Km away, and it normally takes about 30 minutes to reach the airport. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At Grand 5 Hotel & Plaza Sukhumvit Bangkok, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. To name a few of the hotel's facilities, there are 24-hour security, convenience store, daily housekeeping, free Wi-Fi in all rooms, gift/souvenir shop. Experience high quality room facilities during your stay here. Some rooms include television LCD/plasma screen, bathroom phone, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea, linens, provided to help guests recharge after a long day. The complete list of recreational facilities is available at the hotel, including spa, massage. Whatever your reason for visiting Bangkok, the Grand 5 Hotel & Plaza Sukhumvit Bangkok is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.

แสดงโรงแรมแซนด์บ็อกซ์ทั้งหมด
ค้นหาจากโรงแรม SANDBOX ทั้งหมด 190 แห่ง
คะแนน
0.0/5
ไม่ได้จัดประเภท
ขึ้นอยู่กับ 0 บทวิจารณ์
คะแนน
ยอดเยี่ยม
0
ดีมาก
0
เฉลี่ย
0
แย่
0
แย่มาก
0
หากคุณเป็นแขกของ Grand 5 Hotel & Plaza Sukhumvit (SHA Extra Plus) ทางโรงแรมและผู้ชมของเราจะยินดีเป็นอย่างยิ่งหากคุณจะแสดงความคิดเห็นโดยละเอียด
ออกความคิดเห็นสำหรับ Grand 5 Hotel & Plaza Sukhumvit (SHA Extra Plus)
ดูความคิดเห็นทั้งหมด

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

87 Sukhumvit Road Soi 5, Klongtoey Nua, Wattana, Bangkok, Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand, 10110

ตัวกรองยอดนิยม

