PATTAYA TEST & GO

Golden Jomtien Beach Hotel - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
8
คะแนนจาก
37
อัปเดตเมื่อ February 8, 2022

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your คำขอจอง sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

ห้อง

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Golden Jomtien Beach Hotel features a restaurant, outdoor swimming pool, a fitness centre and bar in Jomtien Beach. Among the facilities at this property are a kids' club and a concierge service, along with free WiFi throughout the property. The accommodation provides a 24-hour front desk, room service and currency exchange for guests. All units are equipped with air conditioning, a flat-screen TV with satellite channels, a fridge, a kettle, a shower, bathrobes and a wardrobe. Every room is equipped with a safety deposit box, while selected rooms have a terrace. At the hotel the rooms come with a seating area. A continental breakfast is available daily at Golden Jomtien Beach Hotel. The accommodation offers 5-star accommodation with a sauna and children's playground. Jomtien Beach is 150 metres from Golden Jomtien Beach Hotel, while Pattaya Floating Market is 3.7 km away. The nearest airport is U-Tapao Rayong-Pattaya International, 40 km from the hotel, and the property offers a paid airport shuttle service.

แสดงโรงแรมแซนด์บ็อกซ์ทั้งหมด
ค้นหาจากโรงแรม SANDBOX ทั้งหมด 190 แห่ง
คะแนน
0.0/5
ไม่ได้จัดประเภท
ขึ้นอยู่กับ 0 บทวิจารณ์
คะแนน
ยอดเยี่ยม
0
ดีมาก
0
เฉลี่ย
0
แย่
0
แย่มาก
0
หากคุณเป็นแขกของ Golden Jomtien Beach Hotel ทางโรงแรมและผู้ชมของเราจะยินดีเป็นอย่างยิ่งหากคุณจะแสดงความคิดเห็นโดยละเอียด
ออกความคิดเห็นสำหรับ Golden Jomtien Beach Hotel
ดูความคิดเห็นทั้งหมด

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

250/338 Soi Jomtien 16 Moo 12 Nongprue Banglamung Chonburi 20150, Jomtien Beach, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

ตัวกรองยอดนิยม

Test & Go ใกล้เคียง

The Venue Residence
8.2
ให้คะแนนด้วย
153 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Baan Souy Resort
8.7
ให้คะแนนด้วย
261 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Dor - Shada Resort By The Sea (SHA Certified)
7.8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
958 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Mind Resort Pattaya
7.7
ให้คะแนนด้วย
463 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Lewit Hotel
7.2
ให้คะแนนด้วย
8 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Village Austria Luxury Pool Villas
6
ให้คะแนนด้วย
7 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Boutique Paradise Hotel
4.4
ให้คะแนนด้วย
15 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
The Sun Xclusive Hotel
7.1
ให้คะแนนด้วย
856 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU