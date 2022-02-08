PHUKET TEST & GO

Fisherman Way Beach Villa (SHA Extra Plus) - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
9.1
คะแนนจาก
124
อัปเดตเมื่อ February 8, 2022
Fisherman Way Beach Villa (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 0
Fisherman Way Beach Villa (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 1
Fisherman Way Beach Villa (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 2
Fisherman Way Beach Villa (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 3
Fisherman Way Beach Villa (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 4
Fisherman Way Beach Villa (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 5
+29 รูปถ่าย

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your คำขอจอง sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

ห้อง

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Situated in Rawai, Fisherman Way Beach Resort is the perfect place to experience Phuket and its surroundings. Only 33 km away, this 4-star hotel can be easily accessed from the airport. Visitors to the hotel can take pleasure in touring the city's top attractions: Wine Lovers Bistro Phuket, Phuket Orchid Farm, Ao Chalong Pier. Fisherman Way Beach Resort offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. A selection of top-class facilities such as free Wi-Fi in all rooms, private check in/check out, daily housekeeping, 24-hour security, taxi service can be enjoyed at the hotel. Fisherman Way Beach Resort is home to 23 bedrooms. All are tastefully furnished and many even provide such comforts as television LCD/plasma screen, children's high chair, clothes rack, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea. The hotel offers many unique recreational opportunities such as private beach, outdoor pool, massage, pool (kids), garden. Whatever your purpose of visit, Fisherman Way Beach Resort is an excellent choice for your stay in Phuket.

แสดงโรงแรมแซนด์บ็อกซ์ทั้งหมด
ค้นหาจากโรงแรม SANDBOX ทั้งหมด 190 แห่ง
คะแนน
0.0/5
ไม่ได้จัดประเภท
ขึ้นอยู่กับ 0 บทวิจารณ์
คะแนน
ยอดเยี่ยม
0
ดีมาก
0
เฉลี่ย
0
แย่
0
แย่มาก
0
หากคุณเป็นแขกของ Fisherman Way Beach Villa (SHA Extra Plus) ทางโรงแรมและผู้ชมของเราจะยินดีเป็นอย่างยิ่งหากคุณจะแสดงความคิดเห็นโดยละเอียด
ออกความคิดเห็นสำหรับ Fisherman Way Beach Villa (SHA Extra Plus)
ดูความคิดเห็นทั้งหมด

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

5/29 Moo 5, Wiset Road, Rawai, Phuket, Thailand, 83130

โรงแรมพันธมิตร

พูลแมน ภูเก็ต พันวา บีช รีสอร์ท
8.5
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1522 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
โรงแรมแอชลี ฮับ ป่าตอง
7.8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1287 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
ดับเบิ้ลทรี บาย ฮิลตัน ภูเก็ต บ้านไทย รีสอร์ท
8.5
ให้คะแนนด้วย
131 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
โฮเทล โคลเวอร์ ป่าตอง ภูเก็ต
8.8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
2576 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
โรงแรมโนโวเทล ภูเก็ต กมลา บีช
8.4
ให้คะแนนด้วย
886 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
สาย ลากูน่า ภูเก็ต
8.8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
2617 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1

ตัวกรองยอดนิยม

Test & Go ใกล้เคียง

บลู บีช แกรนด์ รีสอร์ท แอนด์ สปา
9.2
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Baan Mee Phuket
8.6
ให้คะแนนด้วย
29 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
The Beachfront Hotel Phuket, Rawai Beach
7.9
ให้คะแนนด้วย
50 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
คาซ่า เบลล่า ภูเก็ต
8.7
ให้คะแนนด้วย
68 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
เดอะ วิว ราวาดา ภูเก็ต
7.7
ให้คะแนนด้วย
119 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
โลตัส เบลอ รีสอร์ท แอนด์ เรสเตอรองท์
7.7
ให้คะแนนด้วย
8 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
เดอะ วิจิตร รีสอร์ท ภูเก็ต
8.5
ให้คะแนนด้วย
868 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
พีซ บลู ในหาน เนเชอริสต์ รีสอร์ท ภูเก็ต
8.8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
8 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU