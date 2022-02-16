PHUKET TEST & GO

Evergreen Hills Golf Club and Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Kanchanaburi Sandbox Hotel

Kanchanaburi
8
คะแนนจาก
2
อัปเดตเมื่อ February 16, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your คำขอจอง sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

ห้อง

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Located in the Tha Muang area, Evergreen Hills Golf Club and Resort is the ideal point of departure for your excursions in Kanchanaburi. Only 160 km from the city center, the property's strategic location ensures that guests can quickly and easily reach many local points of interest. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. The facilities and services provided by Evergreen Hills Golf Club and Resort ensure a pleasant stay for guests. Facilities like 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, wheelchair accessible, kitchen, 24-hour front desk are readily available for the convenience of each guest. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. The property offers many unique recreational opportunities such as golf course (on site), outdoor pool, children's playground, garden. Evergreen Hills Golf Club and Resort is a smart choice for travelers to Kanchanaburi, offering a relaxed and hassle-free stay every time.

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

152 Moo 5 , Thambol Rangsali , Amphur Tha-Muang ,, Tha Muang, Kanchanaburi, Thailand, 711110

