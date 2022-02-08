BANGKOK TEST & GO

Eastin Hotel Makkasan - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
7.9
คะแนนจาก
3230
อัปเดตเมื่อ February 8, 2022
Eastin Hotel Makkasan - Image 0
Eastin Hotel Makkasan - Image 1
Eastin Hotel Makkasan - Image 2
Eastin Hotel Makkasan - Image 3
Eastin Hotel Makkasan - Image 4
Eastin Hotel Makkasan - Image 5
+30 รูปถ่าย

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your คำขอจอง sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

ห้อง

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Eastin Hotel Makkasan, formerly known as the Eastin Hotel & Spa, is located right in the heart of Bangkok’s main commercial and tourist district. Bangkok is a shopper’s paradise and the hotel’s location caters to that with close proximity to Pratunam and Ratchaprasong. These areas include popular clothes market and other upscale shopping complexes such as Central World, Siam Paragon, Siam Center, and MBK. The hotel is conveniently located next to the expressway leading to Suvarnabhumi International Airport, a 40-minute drive away from the hotel. With its prime location, deluxe accommodation, convention rooms, an international coffee shop, and cocktail lounges, this is a sanctuary for tourists and business travelers alike. It is also equally ideal for organizing meetings, conferences, or playing a round of golf with easy access to affordable greens. For a truly unique and memorable experience, Eastin Hotel Makkasan is the place to be.

แสดงโรงแรมแซนด์บ็อกซ์ทั้งหมด
ค้นหาจากโรงแรม SANDBOX ทั้งหมด 190 แห่ง
คะแนน
0.0/5
ไม่ได้จัดประเภท
ขึ้นอยู่กับ 0 บทวิจารณ์
คะแนน
ยอดเยี่ยม
0
ดีมาก
0
เฉลี่ย
0
แย่
0
แย่มาก
0
หากคุณเป็นแขกของ Eastin Hotel Makkasan ทางโรงแรมและผู้ชมของเราจะยินดีเป็นอย่างยิ่งหากคุณจะแสดงความคิดเห็นโดยละเอียด
ออกความคิดเห็นสำหรับ Eastin Hotel Makkasan
ดูความคิดเห็นทั้งหมด

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

1091/343 New Petchburi Road, Makkasan, Rajthevee, Pratunam, Bangkok, Thailand, 10400

ตัวกรองยอดนิยม

Test & Go ใกล้เคียง

Interchange Tower Serviced Apartment
7.5
ให้คะแนนด้วย
57 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Lemontea Hotel SHA Certified
8.4
ให้คะแนนด้วย
7337 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Century Park Hotel [Bangkok]
8.1
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1116 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Pullman Bangkok King Power Hotel
8.7
ให้คะแนนด้วย
4953 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Royal View Resort
8.3
ให้คะแนนด้วย
6272 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Bliston Suwan Parkview Hotel
8.4
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1762 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Hotel Tranz (SHA Certified)
8.8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
2062 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Shama Sukhumvit Bangkok
8.3
ให้คะแนนด้วย
815 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU