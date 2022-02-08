BANGKOK TEST & GO

Column Bangkok - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.3
คะแนนจาก
2405
อัปเดตเมื่อ February 8, 2022
Column Bangkok - Image 0
Column Bangkok - Image 1
Column Bangkok - Image 2
Column Bangkok - Image 3
Column Bangkok - Image 4
Column Bangkok - Image 5
+20 รูปถ่าย

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your คำขอจอง sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

ห้อง

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Column Bangkok (SHA Plus+) is a serviced apartment with the added pleasures of a hotel. Located in the heart of the city, guests are close to both the BTS sky train as well as the MRT subway, allowing for quick and convenient access to some of the city’s most popular sites - including several shopping malls such as Emporium, Paragon, and Central World as well as the markets of Patpong and Pratunam. Those on a business trip will be pleased to know that Column Bangkok (SHA Plus+) is across from Queen Sirikit Convention Center. These residences include the Foodland supermarket as well as a room service menu around the clock. For a home-away-from-home stay when visiting the Thai capital, Column Bangkok (SHA Plus+) is your answer.

แสดงโรงแรมแซนด์บ็อกซ์ทั้งหมด
ค้นหาจากโรงแรม SANDBOX ทั้งหมด 190 แห่ง
คะแนน
0.0/5
ไม่ได้จัดประเภท
ขึ้นอยู่กับ 0 บทวิจารณ์
คะแนน
ยอดเยี่ยม
0
ดีมาก
0
เฉลี่ย
0
แย่
0
แย่มาก
0
หากคุณเป็นแขกของ Column Bangkok ทางโรงแรมและผู้ชมของเราจะยินดีเป็นอย่างยิ่งหากคุณจะแสดงความคิดเห็นโดยละเอียด
ออกความคิดเห็นสำหรับ Column Bangkok
ดูความคิดเห็นทั้งหมด

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

Column Bangkok Hotel, 48 Sukhumvit Soi16, Klongtoey Wattana, Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand, 10110

ตัวกรองยอดนิยม

Test & Go ใกล้เคียง

The Continent Hotel Bangkok by Compass Hospitality
8.2
ให้คะแนนด้วย
6776 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Golden Tulip Mandison Suites
8.1
ให้คะแนนด้วย
4142 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Adelphi Suites Bangkok
8.7
ให้คะแนนด้วย
3449 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Dream Hotel Bangkok
8.4
ให้คะแนนด้วย
11540 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Somerset Maison Asoke Bangkok (SHA Certified)
9.1
ให้คะแนนด้วย
669 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Emporium Suites by Chatrium
8.5
ให้คะแนนด้วย
5421 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Wyndham Bangkok Queen Convention Centre
9.3
ให้คะแนนด้วย
14 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
โรงแรมอีเลฟเว่นกรุงเทพสุขุมวิท 11
8.9
ให้คะแนนด้วย
830 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU