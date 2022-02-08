PHUKET TEST & GO

Cloud 19 Panwa (SHA Extra Plus) - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.5
คะแนนจาก
329
อัปเดตเมื่อ February 8, 2022
Cloud 19 Panwa (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 0
Cloud 19 Panwa (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 1
Cloud 19 Panwa (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 2
Cloud 19 Panwa (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 3
Cloud 19 Panwa (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 4
Cloud 19 Panwa (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 5
+17 รูปถ่าย

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your คำขอจอง sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

ห้อง

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

This former beach residence of the Chumbala family is now open for guests as a boutique getaway hotel. Located close to Chalong Bay, Cloud 19 Panwa (SHA Extra Plus) includes a private beach as well as a private pier for guest use. Popular activities include diving, sailing, fishing, and island hopping. Each of the 19 rooms here offers spectacular sea views and are fitted with Posturepedic mattresses and features a separate bath and shower. After a long day out in the sun, guests are sure to enjoy a dip in either of the pools. With an excellent location and amenities, Cloud 19 Panwa (SHA Extra Plus) will make for a memorable holiday on the island.

แสดงโรงแรมแซนด์บ็อกซ์ทั้งหมด
ค้นหาจากโรงแรม SANDBOX ทั้งหมด 190 แห่ง
คะแนน
0.0/5
ไม่ได้จัดประเภท
ขึ้นอยู่กับ 0 บทวิจารณ์
คะแนน
ยอดเยี่ยม
0
ดีมาก
0
เฉลี่ย
0
แย่
0
แย่มาก
0
หากคุณเป็นแขกของ Cloud 19 Panwa (SHA Extra Plus) ทางโรงแรมและผู้ชมของเราจะยินดีเป็นอย่างยิ่งหากคุณจะแสดงความคิดเห็นโดยละเอียด
ออกความคิดเห็นสำหรับ Cloud 19 Panwa (SHA Extra Plus)
ดูความคิดเห็นทั้งหมด

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

30/10 Moo 8, Tambon Wichit, Amphur Muang, Panwa Cape, Phuket, Thailand, 83000

โรงแรมพันธมิตร

พูลแมน ภูเก็ต พันวา บีช รีสอร์ท
8.5
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1522 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
โรงแรมแอชลี ฮับ ป่าตอง
7.8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1287 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
ดับเบิ้ลทรี บาย ฮิลตัน ภูเก็ต บ้านไทย รีสอร์ท
8.5
ให้คะแนนด้วย
131 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
โฮเทล โคลเวอร์ ป่าตอง ภูเก็ต
8.8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
2576 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
โรงแรมโนโวเทล ภูเก็ต กมลา บีช
8.4
ให้คะแนนด้วย
886 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
สาย ลากูน่า ภูเก็ต
8.8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
2617 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1

ตัวกรองยอดนิยม

Test & Go ใกล้เคียง

เอ็กซ์10 ซีวิว สวีท แอท พันวา บีช
8.9
ให้คะแนนด้วย
159 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
มาย บีช รีสอร์ท
8.7
ให้คะแนนด้วย
683 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
สนามบินภูเก็ตบีชรีสอร์ท Resort
8.6
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1183 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
สนามบินภูเก็ตวิลล่า
8.7
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1121 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
พันวา บูติค บีชฟร้อนท์
7.9
ให้คะแนนด้วย
432 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
โรงแรมแคนทารี เบย์ ภูเก็ต
8.8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
523 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
อมาธารา เวลเนส รีสอร์ท
8.8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
926 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
โรงแรมเคปพันวา
8.5
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1089 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU