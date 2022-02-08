Clef Hotel Bangkok (SHA Extra Plus) - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

BANGKOK TEST & GO

Clef Hotel Bangkok (SHA Extra Plus)Wake up to a magical day and enjoy all that Bangkok offers with a stay at Clef Hotel Bangkok (SHA Extra Plus). Situated just 6.5 km from Train Night Market, Clef Hotel Bangkok (SHA Extra Plus) provides an easy base from which to pop out for amenities or souvenirs quickly.Every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable by providing the best in services and amenities. Post your pictures and answer your emails whenever you want, with the hotel's free Wi-Fi internet access. The hotel provides taxi services to help you find what you want in Bangkok. Parking is available and free, provided by the hotel for guests with their own transportation.While lodging at this wonderful hotel, the helpful staff at the front desk can assist you with multiple services that include concierge service, luggage storage and safety deposit boxes. The hotel's on-site dry cleaning service and laundry service help you keep your favorite travel outfits clean so you can pack less. In-room conveniences include room service and daily housekeeping, so you can relax and enjoy your stay. The hotel is entirely non-smoking, ensuring a clean air environment.Smoking is restricted to the designated smoking areas.Guestrooms are designed to provide an optimal level of comfort with welcoming decor and essential amenities. The hotel provides air conditioning for the benefit of all guests. The multiple room layout options at Clef Hotel Bangkok (SHA Extra Plus) include rooms with separate living room and balcony or terrace. Selected rooms have cable TV to keep guests entertained.The hotel also provides guests with a refrigerator and bottled water. Knowing that bathroom amenities play an important role in increasing guests' satisfaction, the hotel provides a hair dryer, toiletries, bathrobes and towels in selected rooms.Dining and things to doWake up bright and energetic in the mornings with a cup of good coffee offered at the cafe right at the hotel. Never let hunger affect your travel plans! Restaurants on-site provide convenient and tasty dining options.Reasons to stay hereRooms here are cheaper than 81% of accommodations in the city.This hotel's food and dining score higher than 98% of accommodations in the city.Room comfort is said to be outstanding here, scoring higher than 92% of accommodations in the city.

คะแนน
0.0/5
ไม่ได้จัดประเภท
ขึ้นอยู่กับ 0 บทวิจารณ์
คะแนน
ยอดเยี่ยม
0
ดีมาก
0
เฉลี่ย
0
แย่
0
แย่มาก
0
หากคุณเป็นแขกของ Clef Hotel Bangkok (SHA Extra Plus) ทางโรงแรมและผู้ชมของเราจะยินดีเป็นอย่างยิ่งหากคุณจะแสดงความคิดเห็นโดยละเอียด
ออกความคิดเห็นสำหรับ Clef Hotel Bangkok (SHA Extra Plus)
ดูความคิดเห็นทั้งหมด

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

951 Bearing 4 & Bearing 6, Sukhumvit 107 Road,, Bang Na, Bangkok, Thailand, 10270

