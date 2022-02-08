Chiva Bangkok Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

BANGKOK TEST & GO

Bangkok
8.1
Ideal for fun and relaxation, Chiva Residence Bangkok is located in the Ratchadaphisek area of Bangkok. The hotel lies 1 Km from the city center and provides accessibility to important town facilities. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Onyx Hospitality is renowned for its quality services and friendly staff, and Chiva Residence Bangkok lives up to expectations. While lodging at this wonderful property, guests can enjoy free Wi-Fi in all rooms, facilities for disabled guests, Wi-Fi in public areas, room service, elevator. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Enjoy unparalleled services and a truly prestigious address at the Chiva Residence Bangkok.

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

39/1 Soi Soonvijai 7, New Petchburi Road, Bangkapi, Huaykwang, Ratchada, Bangkok, Thailand, 10310

