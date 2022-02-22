BANGKOK TEST & GO

Chamberlain Hostel Bangkok - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
9
คะแนนจาก
291
อัปเดตเมื่อ February 22, 2022
Chamberlain Hostel Bangkok - Image 0
Chamberlain Hostel Bangkok - Image 1
Chamberlain Hostel Bangkok - Image 2
Chamberlain Hostel Bangkok - Image 3
Chamberlain Hostel Bangkok - Image 4
Chamberlain Hostel Bangkok - Image 5
+7 รูปถ่าย

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your คำขอจอง sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

ห้อง

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Conveniently located in Bangkok, Chamberlain Hostel Bangkok is a great base from which to explore this vibrant city. Situated only from the city center, guests are well located to enjoy the town's attractions and activities. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Chamberlain Hostel Bangkok offers many facilities to enrich your stay in Bangkok. While lodging at this wonderful property, guests can enjoy 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, laundry service, designated smoking area, shared lounge/TV area. All guestrooms feature a variety of comforts. Many even provide air conditioning, blackout curtains, hair dryer, Private bath to please the most discerning guest. The property's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Enjoy a great location and services to match at Chamberlain Hostel Bangkok.

แสดงโรงแรมแซนด์บ็อกซ์ทั้งหมด
ค้นหาจากโรงแรม SANDBOX ทั้งหมด 190 แห่ง
คะแนน
0.0/5
ไม่ได้จัดประเภท
ขึ้นอยู่กับ 0 บทวิจารณ์
คะแนน
ยอดเยี่ยม
0
ดีมาก
0
เฉลี่ย
0
แย่
0
แย่มาก
0
หากคุณเป็นแขกของ Chamberlain Hostel Bangkok ทางโรงแรมและผู้ชมของเราจะยินดีเป็นอย่างยิ่งหากคุณจะแสดงความคิดเห็นโดยละเอียด
ออกความคิดเห็นสำหรับ Chamberlain Hostel Bangkok
ดูความคิดเห็นทั้งหมด

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

1041/3-4 Siri Square Silom, Between Silom 21 and 23, Silom road, Bangrak, Silom, Bangkok, Thailand, 10500

ตัวกรองยอดนิยม

Test & Go ใกล้เคียง

Tower Club at Lebua Hotel
8.8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
2226 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Oakwood Hotel & Residence Bangkok
9.3
ให้คะแนนด้วย
19 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
The Peninsula Bangkok
9.1
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1763 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Grand Tower Inn Sathon
8.2
ให้คะแนนด้วย
778 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Chatrium Hotel Riverside Bangkok
8.8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
12884 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
JC Kevin Sathorn Bangkok Hotel
8.4
ให้คะแนนด้วย
6947 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Montien Hotel Surawong Bangkok
8.7
ให้คะแนนด้วย
18 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Urbana Sathorn Bangkok
7.8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
4241 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU