PHUKET TEST & GO

Chalong Princess Pool Villa Resort - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
7.9
คะแนนจาก
14
อัปเดตเมื่อ February 14, 2022
Chalong Princess Pool Villa Resort - Image 0
Chalong Princess Pool Villa Resort - Image 1
Chalong Princess Pool Villa Resort - Image 2
Chalong Princess Pool Villa Resort - Image 3
Chalong Princess Pool Villa Resort - Image 4
Chalong Princess Pool Villa Resort - Image 5
+13 รูปถ่าย

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your คำขอจอง sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

ห้อง

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

If what you're looking for is a conveniently located hotel in Phuket, look no further than Chalong Princess Pool Villa Resort . The city center is merely 15 km away and the airport can be reached within 35 minutes. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Chalong Princess Pool Villa Resort offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. A selection of top-class facilities such as free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, taxi service, 24-hour front desk can be enjoyed at the hotel. Experience high quality room facilities during your stay here. Some rooms include additional bathroom, air conditioning, desk, balcony/terrace, telephone, provided to help guests recharge after a long day. The hotel offers fantastic facilities, including outdoor pool, garden, to help you unwind after an action-packed day in the city. Chalong Princess Pool Villa Resort is an ideal place of stay for travelers seeking charm, comfort and convenience in Phuket.

แสดงโรงแรมแซนด์บ็อกซ์ทั้งหมด
ค้นหาจากโรงแรม SANDBOX ทั้งหมด 190 แห่ง
คะแนน
0.0/5
ไม่ได้จัดประเภท
ขึ้นอยู่กับ 0 บทวิจารณ์
คะแนน
ยอดเยี่ยม
0
ดีมาก
0
เฉลี่ย
0
แย่
0
แย่มาก
0
หากคุณเป็นแขกของ Chalong Princess Pool Villa Resort ทางโรงแรมและผู้ชมของเราจะยินดีเป็นอย่างยิ่งหากคุณจะแสดงความคิดเห็นโดยละเอียด
ออกความคิดเห็นสำหรับ Chalong Princess Pool Villa Resort
ดูความคิดเห็นทั้งหมด

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

10/96 Moo 5, Soi Ta-iad, Chalong, Phuket, Thailand, 83130

ตัวกรองยอดนิยม

