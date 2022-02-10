Chakrabongse Villas - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Renovated in 2010, the Chakrabongse Villas guarantees guests a pleasant stay whether in Bangkok for business or pleasure. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. A well-kempt environment and its proximity to Rajinee Pier, Wat Pho Temple, Temple of the Reclining Buddha (Wat Pho) give to this hotel a special charm. Chakrabongse Villas also offers many facilities to enrich your stay in Bangkok. A selection of top-class facilities such as free Wi-Fi in all rooms, Wi-Fi in public areas, valet parking, car park, room service can be enjoyed at the hotel. Guests can choose from 9 rooms, all of which exude an atmosphere of total peace and harmony. The hotel offers many unique recreational opportunities such as fitness center, outdoor pool, massage, garden. Whatever your reason for visiting Bangkok, the Chakrabongse Villas is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.