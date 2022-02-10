BANGKOK TEST & GO

Chakrabongse Villas - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
9.1
คะแนนจาก
85
อัปเดตเมื่อ February 10, 2022
Chakrabongse Villas - Image 0
Chakrabongse Villas - Image 1
Chakrabongse Villas - Image 2
Chakrabongse Villas - Image 3
Chakrabongse Villas - Image 4
Chakrabongse Villas - Image 5
+22 รูปถ่าย

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your คำขอจอง sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

ห้อง

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Renovated in 2010, the Chakrabongse Villas guarantees guests a pleasant stay whether in Bangkok for business or pleasure. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. A well-kempt environment and its proximity to Rajinee Pier, Wat Pho Temple, Temple of the Reclining Buddha (Wat Pho) give to this hotel a special charm. Chakrabongse Villas also offers many facilities to enrich your stay in Bangkok. A selection of top-class facilities such as free Wi-Fi in all rooms, Wi-Fi in public areas, valet parking, car park, room service can be enjoyed at the hotel. Guests can choose from 9 rooms, all of which exude an atmosphere of total peace and harmony. The hotel offers many unique recreational opportunities such as fitness center, outdoor pool, massage, garden. Whatever your reason for visiting Bangkok, the Chakrabongse Villas is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.

แสดงโรงแรมแซนด์บ็อกซ์ทั้งหมด
ค้นหาจากโรงแรม SANDBOX ทั้งหมด 190 แห่ง
คะแนน
0.0/5
ไม่ได้จัดประเภท
ขึ้นอยู่กับ 0 บทวิจารณ์
คะแนน
ยอดเยี่ยม
0
ดีมาก
0
เฉลี่ย
0
แย่
0
แย่มาก
0
หากคุณเป็นแขกของ Chakrabongse Villas ทางโรงแรมและผู้ชมของเราจะยินดีเป็นอย่างยิ่งหากคุณจะแสดงความคิดเห็นโดยละเอียด
ออกความคิดเห็นสำหรับ Chakrabongse Villas
ดูความคิดเห็นทั้งหมด

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

396 Maharaj Road, Tatien, Bangkok Riverside, Bangkok, Thailand, 10200

ตัวกรองยอดนิยม

Test & Go ใกล้เคียง

New Siam Palace Ville
8.1
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1324 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Shanghai Mansion Bangkok
8.5
ให้คะแนนด้วย
3583 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Trang Hotel Bangkok
7.4
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1352 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Grand Tower Inn Sathon
8.2
ให้คะแนนด้วย
778 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
The Peninsula Bangkok
9.1
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1763 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Tower Club at Lebua Hotel
8.8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
2226 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Oakwood Hotel & Residence Bangkok
9.3
ให้คะแนนด้วย
19 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
LiT BANGKOK Hotel
8.6
ให้คะแนนด้วย
609 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU