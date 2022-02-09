Centric Place Hotel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your คำขอจอง sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

ห้อง All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Situated in an excellent location, Centric Place Hotel is close to the international airport and also provides easy access to other points of interest in the city. The Rama 9 MRT station is walking distance from the hotel and can connect you to various points of interest and the skytrain line. Shopping areas of Siam and Ratchadapisek, as well as most entertainment venues, can be reached via the train links. The hotel includes a restaurant on-site as well as a cocktail bar. There is also a regular shuttle bus service to the MRT station for guests' convenience.

