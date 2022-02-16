Buri Sriphu Hotel & Convention Centre (SHA Extra Plus) - Songkhla Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Buri Sriphu Hotel & Convention Centre (SHA Extra Plus)Whatever your reason for visiting Hat Yai, Buri Sriphu Hotel & Convention Centre (SHA Extra Plus) is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.Travelers are guaranteed to have a hassle-free stay with all the amenities and services provided by Buri Sriphu Hotel & Convention Centre (SHA Extra Plus). Stay connected throughout your stay with free internet access provided. To help pre-arrange your arrival and departure, airport transfer services can be booked before you even check in. Your explorations of Hat Yai can be assisted with taxi and shuttle services available.Parking is provided free of charge for guests. You'll have no problem planning out your days and transportation needs with front desk services including express check-in or check-out, luggage storage and safety deposit boxes. The hotel's ticket service and tours can even help you book tickets and reservations for entertainment and explorations. Wear your favorite outfits again and again thanks to the dry cleaning service and laundry service offered at Buri Sriphu Hotel & Convention Centre (SHA Extra Plus).In-room conveniences such as room service and daily housekeeping will make staying in a great choice. The hotel is entirely non-smoking. Smoking may only take place in restricted designated areas.Rooms at Buri Sriphu Hotel & Convention Centre (SHA Extra Plus) are designed with the guest in mind. To enhance your stay, rooms at the hotel come with blackout curtains and air conditioning. The hotel's in-room entertainment is second to none, with the television and cable TV provided to all guests. You may be assured to know that a refrigerator, bottled water, a coffee or tea maker, instant coffee, instant tea and mini bar are available in rooms.You can always stay fresh and clean with a hair dryer, toiletries, bathrobes and towels provided in the bathroom.Dining and things to doWake up with no worries at Buri Sriphu Hotel & Convention Centre (SHA Extra Plus), where breakfast can be provided in house. What's better than a good cup of coffee? Start every vacation day at the hotel with an energizing cup of quality coffee. Throughout your stay, choose from a variety of delicious dining options at the hotel. Once there, be sure to check out bar for some in-house nighttime fun.Whether you're looking for an adventure or are just looking for a way to unwind after a hard day, Buri Sriphu Hotel & Convention Centre (SHA Extra Plus) has a range of activities that will meet your needs. The many offerings at Buri Sriphu Hotel & Convention Centre (SHA Extra Plus) ensures you'll have plenty to do during your stay. No vacation is complete without a refreshing jump into the pool. With the hotel's fitness facility, you can either get in your daily workout, or just sweat out your jet lag.Around the propertyWhile in Hat Yai, take some time to venture outside of Buri Sriphu Hotel & Convention Centre (SHA Extra Plus). Your journey through Hat Yai can be completed with a short shopping stop at Asean Night Bazaar Hatyai located 380 m away. Make a pit stop at Chokdee Dim Sum, just 810 m away from the property, before going out to explore Hat Yai.Reasons to stay hereThis hotel's facilities score higher than 81% of accommodations in the city.Verified reviews for this hotel's food and dining options score it better than 97% of accommodations in the city.This accommodation beats more than 92% of competition in the city on room comfort.