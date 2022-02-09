PHUKET TEST & GO

Borai Resort - Trat Sandbox Hotel

Trat
7.7
คะแนนจาก
25
อัปเดตเมื่อ February 9, 2022
Borai Resort - Image 0
Borai Resort - Image 1
Borai Resort - Image 2
Borai Resort - Image 3
Borai Resort - Image 4
Borai Resort - Image 5
+13 รูปถ่าย

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your คำขอจอง sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

ห้อง

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

When visiting Trat, you'll feel right at home at Borai Resort, which offers quality accommodation and great service. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Borai Resort offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. This hotel offers numerous on-site facilities to satisfy even the most discerning guest. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Borai Resort is your one-stop destination for quality hotel accommodations in Trat.

แสดงโรงแรมแซนด์บ็อกซ์ทั้งหมด
ค้นหาจากโรงแรม SANDBOX ทั้งหมด 190 แห่ง
คะแนน
0.0/5
ไม่ได้จัดประเภท
ขึ้นอยู่กับ 0 บทวิจารณ์
คะแนน
ยอดเยี่ยม
0
ดีมาก
0
เฉลี่ย
0
แย่
0
แย่มาก
0
หากคุณเป็นแขกของ Borai Resort ทางโรงแรมและผู้ชมของเราจะยินดีเป็นอย่างยิ่งหากคุณจะแสดงความคิดเห็นโดยละเอียด
ออกความคิดเห็นสำหรับ Borai Resort
ดูความคิดเห็นทั้งหมด

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

316 Thetsaban 3 Soi 7 Borai destrict , Boploy subdistrict , Trad Thailand, Bo Rai, Trat, Thailand, 23140

ตัวกรองยอดนิยม

 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU