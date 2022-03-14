BANGKOK TEST & GO

Beyond Suite Hotel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
7.3
คะแนนจาก
363
อัปเดตเมื่อ March 14, 2022
Beyond Suite Hotel - Image 0
Beyond Suite Hotel - Image 1
Beyond Suite Hotel - Image 2
Beyond Suite Hotel - Image 3
Beyond Suite Hotel - Image 4
Beyond Suite Hotel - Image 5
+35 รูปถ่าย

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

ห้อง

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

On the vibrant Charansanitwong Road, a 30-minute drive from the international airport, sits Beyond Suite Hotel, offering great room accommodations along with quality services. Visitors can take advantage of the hotel’s close location to Yanhee International Hospital as well as Tesco Lotus. Several major tourist spots, such as the famous Chatuchak Weekend Market, Chinatown, and Khao San Road, are only a short drive from this charming property. After a day in the big city, guests can kick back and relax at Beyond Suite Hotel in rooms facilitated with luxurious amenities. If you are seeking the ideal base from which to explore Bangkok, then you must consider Beyond Suite Hotel as one of your top choices.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
ค้นหาจากโรงแรม SANDBOX ทั้งหมด 190 แห่ง
คะแนน
0.0/5
ไม่ได้จัดประเภท
ขึ้นอยู่กับ 0 บทวิจารณ์
คะแนน
ยอดเยี่ยม
0
ดีมาก
0
เฉลี่ย
0
แย่
0
แย่มาก
0
หากคุณเป็นแขกของ Beyond Suite Hotel ทางโรงแรมและผู้ชมของเราจะยินดีเป็นอย่างยิ่งหากคุณจะแสดงความคิดเห็นโดยละเอียด
ออกความคิดเห็นสำหรับ Beyond Suite Hotel
ดูความคิดเห็นทั้งหมด

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

99 Charansanitwong Road, Soi 85, Bangplat, Thonburi, Bangkok, Thailand, 10700

โรงแรมพันธมิตร

True Siam Phayathai Hotel
8.1
ให้คะแนนด้วย
2458 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
True Siam Rangnam Hotel
8.3
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1085 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Holiday Inn Express Bangkok Sathorn
8.6
ให้คะแนนด้วย
2090 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
JC Kevin Sathorn Bangkok Hotel
8.4
ให้คะแนนด้วย
6947 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Regent Suvarnabhumi Hotel
7.2
ให้คะแนนด้วย
3757 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1

ตัวกรองยอดนิยม

Test & Go ใกล้เคียง

Trang Hotel Bangkok
7.4
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1352 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Grand Tower Inn Rama VI Hotel
7.9
ให้คะแนนด้วย
730 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
New Siam Palace Ville
8.1
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1324 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Hotel Tranz (SHA Certified)
8.8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
2062 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Royal View Resort
8.3
ให้คะแนนด้วย
6272 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Pullman Bangkok King Power Hotel
8.7
ให้คะแนนด้วย
4953 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Century Park Hotel [Bangkok]
8.1
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1116 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Klub Hotel Bangkok
8.4
ให้คะแนนด้วย
2605 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU