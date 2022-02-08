Beston Pattaya - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

PATTAYA TEST & GO

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your คำขอจอง sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Beston Pattaya, located a short walk from the main road known as Pattaya South, offers an outdoor pool and room with free WiFi access.

It is 0.9 mi from the beach and the famous nightlife along Walking Street. Using public transport, guests can easily get around the city and visit attractions nearby. Bangkok and Suvarnabhumi International Airport are approximately a 1.5 hour drive away.

Air-conditioned rooms and suites feature a flat-screen TV, an electric kettle and a refrigerator. The private bathroom comes with a shower, a hairdryer and free toiletries.

Meals can be ordered at Beston Pattaya's restaurant or nearby. The hotel features a 24-hour reception and a free daily maid service.

321/11 Moo 10 Nongprue,Banglamung, Chon Buri, South Pattaya, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

