Bed by City Surawong Patpong - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Bed by City Surawong PatpongSee the best of Bangkok with a stay at Bed by City Surawong Patpong, which puts you right in the city center amidst the many sights and landmarks. With its convenient location, you can easily access to the city's must-see destinations.The facilities and services provided by Bed by City Surawong Patpong ensure a pleasant stay for guests. Post your pictures and answer your emails whenever you want, with the hostel's free Wi-Fi internet access. The helpful staff at the front desk can assist you with services including luggage storage. The hostel's on-site dry cleaning service and laundry service help you keep your favorite travel outfits clean so you can pack less.In-room conveniences include daily housekeeping, so you can relax and enjoy your stay. The hostel is entirely non-smoking, ensuring a clean air environment. Smoking is restricted to the designated smoking areas.Experience high-quality room facilities during your stay at Bed by City Surawong Patpong. The hostel provides air conditioning for the benefit of all guests. The hostel also provides guests with a refrigerator and bottled water. Knowing that bathroom amenities play an important role in increasing guests' satisfaction, the hostel provides a hair dryer and toiletries in selected rooms.Dining and things to doTo fill your days, be sure to check out the fantastic facilities offered at Bed by City Surawong Patpong. Have some relaxing fun with family and friends at the shared lounge and TV area.Around the propertyThere are many attractions to discover within close proximity to Bed by City Surawong Patpong. Whatever you may be looking to buy on your trip to Bangkok, chances are you'll find it at Patpong Night Market located 500 m away. One of the city's most iconic and famous buildings is King Power Mahanakhon, located 830 m away.Reasons to stay hereRooms here are cheaper than 95% of accommodations in the city.This hostel stands above the rest with a cleanliness score that beats 90% of accommodations in the city.Room comfort is said to be outstanding here, scoring higher than 92% of accommodations in the city.