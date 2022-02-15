BCP Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Rayong Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

BCP Hotel (SHA Extra Plus)Wake up to the wonder of Rayong with a stay at BCP Hotel (SHA Extra Plus), located only minutes from the heart of the city.Every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable by providing the best in services and amenities. Post your pictures and answer your emails whenever you want, with the hotel's free Wi-Fi internet access. Pre-plan your rides to and from the airport with the hotel's easy to book transportation services. The hotel provides taxi and shuttle services to help you get to where you want to go in Rayong.Parking is available and free, provided by the hotel for guests with their own transportation. While lodging at this wonderful hotel, the helpful staff at the front desk can assist you with multiple services that include concierge service, express check-in or check-out, luggage storage and safety deposit boxes. If you want seats to city's best entertainment, you can get help through the hotel's ticket service and tours. The hotel's on-site laundromat and laundry service help you keep your favorite travel outfits clean so you can pack less.In-room conveniences include room service and daily housekeeping, so you can relax and enjoy your stay. Some small or last-minute needs can be quickly fulfilled by the convenience stores without having to leave the hotel. The hotel is entirely non-smoking, ensuring a clean air environment. Smoking is restricted to the designated smoking areas.Guestrooms are designed to provide an optimal level of comfort with welcoming decor and essential amenities. The hotel provides linen service and air conditioning for the benefit of all guests. Some rooms at BCP Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) include special design features like a balcony or terrace. Selected rooms have television and cable TV to keep guests entertained.The hotel also provides guests with a refrigerator, bottled water, a coffee or tea maker and mini bar. Knowing that bathroom amenities play an important role in increasing guests' satisfaction, the hotel provides a hair dryer, toiletries, bathrobes and towels in selected rooms.Dining and things to doStart your vacation days in the best possible way. Begin every morning of your stay with an in-house breakfast. Wake up bright and energetic in the mornings with a cup of good coffee offered at the cafe right at the hotel. Never let hunger affect your travel plans! Restaurants on-site provide convenient and tasty dining options. Light snacking is available day or night with the hotel's vending machines.If you're truly selective about eating, you'll be grateful for the in-house BBQ facilities available here.Hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Pamper and indulge yourself with a visit to the massage and spa. The hotel's on-site pool invites you every day for a cooling dip or a few refreshing laps. For those who hate to miss a workout, a trip to the hotel's fitness facility will keep you fresh and healthy.Have some relaxing fun with family and friends at the shared lounge and TV area. Souvenir shopping for yourself or those back home takes no time at all at the shops.Reasons to stay hereRooms here are cheaper than 89% of accommodations in the city.This hotel's food and dining score higher than 84% of accommodations in the city.Room comfort is said to be outstanding here, scoring higher than 82% of accommodations in the city.