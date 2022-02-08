BANGKOK TEST & GO

Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park (SHA Certified) - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.7
คะแนนจาก
1293
อัปเดตเมื่อ February 8, 2022
ห้อง

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

For travelers who want to take in the sights and sounds of Bangkok, Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen's Park is the perfect choice. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen's Park, every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the hotel provides the best in services and amenities. This hotel offers numerous on-site facilities to satisfy even the most discerning guest. 1388 rooms spread over 37 floors provide a warm and pleasant home away from home. Modern comforts such as television LCD/plasma screen, carpeting, clothes rack, complimentary instant coffee, linens can be found in selected rooms. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. With an ideal location and facilities to match, Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen's Park hits the spot in many ways.

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

199 Sukhumvit Soi 22, Klong Ton, Klong Toey, Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand, 10110

Test & Go ใกล้เคียง

