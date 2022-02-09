Bangkok City Inn Hotel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This revered hotel on Rajdamri Road is located in a prime spot for reaching all of the major points of interest in the city. The city's leading mall, Central World Plaza, is located directly opposite along with the Erawan Shrine and the Pratunam commercial and shopping zone. The nearby skytrain system opens up the rest of the city for your exploration. All rooms come with satellite TV, air conditioning, and a mini bar. If this sounds like the hotel for you, then simply enter your dates of stay and submit our secure online booking form to proceed with your reservation.

