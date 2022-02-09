BANGKOK TEST & GO

Bangkok City Inn Hotel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
7
คะแนนจาก
4774
อัปเดตเมื่อ February 9, 2022
Bangkok City Inn Hotel - Image 0
Bangkok City Inn Hotel - Image 1
Bangkok City Inn Hotel - Image 2
Bangkok City Inn Hotel - Image 3
Bangkok City Inn Hotel - Image 4
Bangkok City Inn Hotel - Image 5
+33 รูปถ่าย

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your คำขอจอง sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

ห้อง

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

This revered hotel on Rajdamri Road is located in a prime spot for reaching all of the major points of interest in the city. The city's leading mall, Central World Plaza, is located directly opposite along with the Erawan Shrine and the Pratunam commercial and shopping zone. The nearby skytrain system opens up the rest of the city for your exploration. All rooms come with satellite TV, air conditioning, and a mini bar. If this sounds like the hotel for you, then simply enter your dates of stay and submit our secure online booking form to proceed with your reservation.

แสดงโรงแรมแซนด์บ็อกซ์ทั้งหมด
ค้นหาจากโรงแรม SANDBOX ทั้งหมด 190 แห่ง
คะแนน
0.0/5
ไม่ได้จัดประเภท
ขึ้นอยู่กับ 0 บทวิจารณ์
คะแนน
ยอดเยี่ยม
0
ดีมาก
0
เฉลี่ย
0
แย่
0
แย่มาก
0
หากคุณเป็นแขกของ Bangkok City Inn Hotel ทางโรงแรมและผู้ชมของเราจะยินดีเป็นอย่างยิ่งหากคุณจะแสดงความคิดเห็นโดยละเอียด
ออกความคิดเห็นสำหรับ Bangkok City Inn Hotel
ดูความคิดเห็นทั้งหมด

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

43/5 Rajdamri Road, Prathumwan, Siam, Bangkok, Thailand

ตัวกรองยอดนิยม

Test & Go ใกล้เคียง

Lemontea Hotel SHA Certified
8.4
ให้คะแนนด้วย
7337 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Klub Hotel Bangkok
8.4
ให้คะแนนด้วย
2605 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Bliston Suwan Parkview Hotel
8.4
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1762 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Interchange Tower Serviced Apartment
7.5
ให้คะแนนด้วย
57 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Centre Point Hotel Chidlom
8.4
ให้คะแนนด้วย
4289 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Pullman Bangkok King Power Hotel
8.7
ให้คะแนนด้วย
4953 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Hotel Tranz (SHA Certified)
8.8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
2062 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Sindhorn Midtown
9.3
ให้คะแนนด้วย
307 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU