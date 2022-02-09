PHUKET TEST & GO

Baan Vanida Garden Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.3
คะแนนจาก
231
อัปเดตเมื่อ February 9, 2022
Baan Vanida Garden Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 0
Baan Vanida Garden Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 1
Baan Vanida Garden Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 2
Baan Vanida Garden Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 3
Baan Vanida Garden Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 4
Baan Vanida Garden Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 5
+31 รูปถ่าย

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your คำขอจอง sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

ห้อง

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Designed for both business and leisure travel, Baan Vanida Garden Resort is ideally situated in Karon; one of the city's most popular locales. The hotel is not too far from the city center: just 18 km away, and it normally takes about 55 minutes to reach the airport. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Offering hotel guests superior services and a broad range of amenities, Baan Vanida Garden Resort is committed to ensuring that your stay is as comfortable as possible. A selection of top-class facilities such as free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour front desk, luggage storage, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park can be enjoyed at the hotel. In addition, all guestrooms feature a variety of comforts. Many rooms even provide additional bathroom, additional toilet, clothes rack, free welcome drink, mirror to please the most discerning guest. The hotel offers an excellent variety of recreational facilities, including outdoor pool, solarium, garden. Whatever your reason for visiting Phuket, the Baan Vanida Garden Resort is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.

แสดงโรงแรมแซนด์บ็อกซ์ทั้งหมด
ค้นหาจากโรงแรม SANDBOX ทั้งหมด 190 แห่ง
คะแนน
0.0/5
ไม่ได้จัดประเภท
ขึ้นอยู่กับ 0 บทวิจารณ์
คะแนน
ยอดเยี่ยม
0
ดีมาก
0
เฉลี่ย
0
แย่
0
แย่มาก
0
หากคุณเป็นแขกของ Baan Vanida Garden Resort (SHA Extra Plus) ทางโรงแรมและผู้ชมของเราจะยินดีเป็นอย่างยิ่งหากคุณจะแสดงความคิดเห็นโดยละเอียด
ออกความคิดเห็นสำหรับ Baan Vanida Garden Resort (SHA Extra Plus)
ดูความคิดเห็นทั้งหมด

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

1/1 Patak Road, Karon, Phuket, Thailand, 83100

โรงแรมพันธมิตร

โรงแรมแอชลี ฮับ ป่าตอง
7.8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1287 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
ดับเบิ้ลทรี บาย ฮิลตัน ภูเก็ต บ้านไทย รีสอร์ท
8.5
ให้คะแนนด้วย
131 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
โฮเทล โคลเวอร์ ป่าตอง ภูเก็ต
8.8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
2576 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
พูลแมน ภูเก็ต พันวา บีช รีสอร์ท
8.5
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1522 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
โรงแรมโนโวเทล ภูเก็ต กมลา บีช
8.4
ให้คะแนนด้วย
886 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
สาย ลากูน่า ภูเก็ต
8.8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
2617 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1

ตัวกรองยอดนิยม

Test & Go ใกล้เคียง

โรงแรมอันดามันซีวิว
8.4
ให้คะแนนด้วย
677 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
อวิสต้า แกรนด์ ภูเก็ต กะรน เอ็มแกลเลอรี
8.9
ให้คะแนนด้วย
687 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
กะตะ ทรานควิล วิลล่า
8.6
ให้คะแนนด้วย
164 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
โรงแรมภูเก็ต ไอส์แลนด์ วิว
7.9
ให้คะแนนด้วย
922 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
บียอนด์ รีสอร์ท กะรน
8.4
ให้คะแนนด้วย
943 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
โรงแรมเดอะ เมโลดี้ ภูเก็ต
8.5
ให้คะแนนด้วย
370 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
ฮิลตัน ภูเก็ต อาเคเดีย รีสอร์ท แอนด์ สปา
8.2
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1505 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
บ้านเซนต์ โทรเปซ วิลล่า
7.5
ให้คะแนนด้วย
6 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU