CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Baan Namping Riverside Village - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
7.8
คะแนนจาก
108
อัปเดตเมื่อ March 15, 2022
Baan Namping Riverside Village - Image 0
Baan Namping Riverside Village - Image 1
Baan Namping Riverside Village - Image 2
Baan Namping Riverside Village - Image 3
Baan Namping Riverside Village - Image 4
Baan Namping Riverside Village - Image 5
+5 รูปถ่าย

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

ห้อง

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

This Chiang Mai hotel features 13 rooms in six villas, and all of them are designed to interact with nature and the Ping River. If activities like listening to a symphony of chirping frogs and birds in an early morning fog appeals to you, then the Baan Namping Riverside Village is your type of place. It is actually about 40 minutes from the city, but airport transfers are available. Other freebies include fruit, coffee, tea, water, Internet access, kayaking, and bicycling, and the remote garden location only adds to the concept. Please enter your preferred dates of stay and submit our online booking form to make a reservation at Baan Namping Riverside Village.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
ค้นหาจากโรงแรม SANDBOX ทั้งหมด 190 แห่ง
คะแนน
0.0/5
ไม่ได้จัดประเภท
ขึ้นอยู่กับ 0 บทวิจารณ์
คะแนน
ยอดเยี่ยม
0
ดีมาก
0
เฉลี่ย
0
แย่
0
แย่มาก
0
หากคุณเป็นแขกของ Baan Namping Riverside Village ทางโรงแรมและผู้ชมของเราจะยินดีเป็นอย่างยิ่งหากคุณจะแสดงความคิดเห็นโดยละเอียด
ออกความคิดเห็นสำหรับ Baan Namping Riverside Village
ดูความคิดเห็นทั้งหมด

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

59/2-3 Mu 7 , Chonlapratarn road , kuamung , saraphi , Chiang Mai, Saraphi, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50140

ตัวกรองยอดนิยม

Test & Go ใกล้เคียง

Amata Lanna Village Hotel
8.8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
20 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Veranda High Resort Chiang Mai - MGallery
8.5
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1184 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
The Chiang Mai Old Town Hotel
9
ให้คะแนนด้วย
65 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Walking Street Residence
8.1
ให้คะแนนด้วย
735 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
The Signature Hotel @ Thapae (SHA Extra Plus)
8.7
ให้คะแนนด้วย
371 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Nidhra Lanna Hotel
9
ให้คะแนนด้วย
381 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Huen Jao Ban Hotel
7.9
ให้คะแนนด้วย
15 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
The Rise Suites
9.5
ให้คะแนนด้วย
7 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU