SAMUI TEST & GO

Baan Mika - Samui Sandbox Hotel

Samui
อัปเดตเมื่อ February 8, 2022

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your คำขอจอง sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

ห้อง

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Set in Bophut, Baan Mika offers accommodation with free WiFi, air conditioning, a restaurant and access to a garden with an outdoor pool. This beachfront property offers access to a balcony and free private parking. The villa is fitted with 6 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, bed linen, towels, a flat-screen TV with satellite channels, a dining area, a fully equipped kitchen, and a patio with pool views. Guests at the villa can enjoy a continental or a kosher breakfast. Baan Mika offers a barbecue. There is a shared lounge at this property and guests can go hiking nearby. Popular points of interest near the accommodation include Thongson Bay Beach, Bang Rak Beach and Choeng Mon Beach. The nearest airport is Samui International, 3.8 km from Baan Mika, and the property offers a free airport shuttle service.

แสดงโรงแรมแซนด์บ็อกซ์ทั้งหมด
ค้นหาจากโรงแรม SANDBOX ทั้งหมด 190 แห่ง
คะแนน
0.0/5
ไม่ได้จัดประเภท
ขึ้นอยู่กับ 0 บทวิจารณ์
คะแนน
ยอดเยี่ยม
0
ดีมาก
0
เฉลี่ย
0
แย่
0
แย่มาก
0
หากคุณเป็นแขกของ Baan Mika ทางโรงแรมและผู้ชมของเราจะยินดีเป็นอย่างยิ่งหากคุณจะแสดงความคิดเห็นโดยละเอียด
ออกความคิดเห็นสำหรับ Baan Mika
ดูความคิดเห็นทั้งหมด

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

17/8 Moo 5 Plai Leam soi 5, Choengmon, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84320

โรงแรมพันธมิตร

โรงแรมสกาย บีช
9.5
ให้คะแนนด้วย
23 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
เฉวงน้อย พูลวิลล่า
8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
464 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1

ตัวกรองยอดนิยม

Test & Go ใกล้เคียง

เดอะ ริทซ์-คาร์ลตัน เกาะสมุย
9
ให้คะแนนด้วย
69 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
เดอะ ท้องทราย เบย์ โฮเทล
8.9
ให้คะแนนด้วย
646 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
เมลาตี บีช รีสอร์ท แอนด์ สปา
8.7
ให้คะแนนด้วย
512 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
มีเลีย เกาะสมุย
9.3
ให้คะแนนด้วย
90 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
โรงแรมเคปฟาน
9
ให้คะแนนด้วย
17 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
สมูจานา วิลล่า
9.3
ให้คะแนนด้วย
3 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Hyatt Regency Koh Samui
8.7
ให้คะแนนด้วย
3 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
พราน่า รีสอร์ท สมุย
9
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1007 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU