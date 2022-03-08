Baan KangMung Hua Hin On The Beach - Hua Hin Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
Conveniently located in Hua Hin / Cha-am, Baan KangMung Hua Hin On The Beach is a great base from which to explore this vibrant city. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. The facilities and services provided by Baan KangMung Hua Hin On The Beach ensure a pleasant stay for guests. This hotel offers numerous on-site facilities to satisfy even the most discerning guest. Baan KangMung Hua Hin On The Beach is home to 8 bedrooms. All are tastefully furnished and many even provide such comforts as television LCD/plasma screen, clothes rack, free welcome drink, linens, mirror. The hotel offers many unique recreational opportunities such as solarium. Superb facilities and an excellent location make the Baan KangMung Hua Hin On The Beach the perfect base from which to enjoy your stay in Hua Hin / Cha-am.
82 Moobaan Takiab,Nongkae, Hua Hin, Khao Takiab Beach Front, Hua Hin / Cha-am, Thailand, 77110