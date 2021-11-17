Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
หลีกหนีจากพื้นที่สีเขียวอันร่มรื่นเพื่อการพักผ่อนที่สมบูรณ์แบบด้วยห้องพักขนาดใหญ่ที่สุด 55 ตร.ม. ในพื้นที่กะรน ร้านอาหารสเต็กที่ดีที่สุดในภูเก็ต และดื่มด่ำกับทัศนียภาพอันงดงามของหาดกะรนบนบาร์บนชั้นดาดฟ้าของเรา
รีสอร์ทบูติกระดับ 5 ดาวของเราในกะรนขอเชิญคุณเข้าสู่ช่วงเวลาอันน่าจดจำในแบบหรูหราด้วยห้องพักวิวทะเลและร้านอาหารชั้นเลิศ
การเดินทางเหนือกาลเวลาผ่านมรดกเก่าแก่ของภูเก็ตรอคุณอยู่ที่ อวิสต้า แกรนด์ ภูเก็ต กะรน เอ็มแกลเลอรี บาย โซฟิเทล รีสอร์ทอยู่ห่างจากหาดกะรนซึ่งเป็นเกาะที่ใหญ่ที่สุดโดยใช้เวลาเดินเพียง 2 นาที ในบรรยากาศที่สงบและเงียบสงบ
บริการและสิ่งอำนวยความสะดวกทั้งหมดที่คุณคาดหวังจากโรงแรม Accor อยู่ในความสะดวกสบายในบ้านของคุณเอง เพื่อความสะดวกสบายของผู้เข้าพัก ที่พักมีฟรี Wi-Fi ทุกห้อง, รูมเซอร์วิส 24 ชั่วโมง, ระบบความปลอดภัย 24 ชั่วโมง, แม่บ้านทำความสะอาดรายวัน, เช่า Wi-Fi แบบพกพา
- Return Airport transfers (min. 7 nights)
- Kata RT-PCR test centre transfers
- สระว่ายน้ำฟรีฟอร์ม
- 50ม. จาก หาดกะรน
- Largest rooms with balcony
- โรงแรมบูติกและงดงาม
4.5/5
4.1 Deluxe Sea View Room with Airport Transfers
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- nice and chilling pool area, good cockatils, relaxing atmosphere, friendly stafff during breakfast,
- dinner quite expensive, cocktails at poool bar too
overall good tay, I felt comfortable and had a good time. I used the pool area quite a lot, gym was open and well equipped
4.1 Deluxe Sea View Room with Airport Transfers
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- Staff attitude and willlingness to help
- Pictures on internet are exactly the same as in reallity
- Very nice and clean room
- Excellent breakfast
- Cleaningness of whole hotel
- Speaking all very good English
- Location
- Clean swimmingpool, towels, service all top
- Fitness room a little small
- The loud piano music at breakfast
- Food and drinks at room is quite expensive and so/so quality
This is a perfect hotel, not too small, not too big but most of all extremely professional and friendly staf.
I wil come back, sure !!
5.0 Deluxe Sea View Room with Airport Transfers
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- Sehr freundliches, hilfsbereites und zuvorkommendes Person.
- Gutes Frühstück.
- Sehr gute Zimmer.
- Gute Location
Ich habe einen sehr guten Aufenthalt im Avista Grande Phuket Karon. Das Personal ist sehr hilfsbereit und freundlich. Die Zimmer sind außergewöhnlich sauber und man kann erkennen, dass kein Wartungsstau vorhanden ist. Es werden alle defekten Dinge sofort repariert. Alles in allem fühle ich mich sehr wohl in diesem Hotel.
4.7 Deluxe Room with Sea View & Airport Transfers
Hotel is great. Big and confortable room, nice fitness, huge pool and amazing breakfast. But outside the hotel, Karon looks like a ghost town, almost all shops and restaurant are still closed. Renting a motorbike is a must, but that's easy to find at walking distance from hotel, and very cheap (150 bahts per day for a Filano)
4.8 Deluxe Room with Sea View & Airport Transfers
แง่บวก
ชอบที่นี่มาก จะพักที่นี่อีกและบอกเพื่อนของฉันทั้งหมด บริการและพนักงานที่เป็นมิตรทำให้การเข้าพักที่ยอดเยี่ยม