PHUKET TEST & GO

อวิสต้า แกรนด์ ภูเก็ต กะรน เอ็มแกลเลอรี - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.9
คะแนนจาก
687
อัปเดตเมื่อ February 9, 2022
Avista Grande Phuket Karon Mgallery - Image 0
Avista Grande Phuket Karon Mgallery - Image 1
Avista Grande Phuket Karon Mgallery - Image 2
Avista Grande Phuket Karon Mgallery - Image 3
Avista Grande Phuket Karon Mgallery - Image 4
Avista Grande Phuket Karon Mgallery - Image 5
+54 รูปถ่าย
ตอบสนองอย่างรวดเร็ว
100% เงินฝาก
5 ความคิดเห็น

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your คำขอจอง sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

คำขอจองทำให้คุณ ติดต่อโดยตรง กับ อวิสต้า แกรนด์ ภูเก็ต กะรน เอ็มแกลเลอรี อยู่ในลำดับความสำคัญ และ อวิสต้า แกรนด์ ภูเก็ต กะรน เอ็มแกลเลอรี จะเรียกเก็บเงินจากคุณโดยตรง

หลีกหนีจากพื้นที่สีเขียวอันร่มรื่นเพื่อการพักผ่อนที่สมบูรณ์แบบด้วยห้องพักขนาดใหญ่ที่สุด 55 ตร.ม. ในพื้นที่กะรน ร้านอาหารสเต็กที่ดีที่สุดในภูเก็ต และดื่มด่ำกับทัศนียภาพอันงดงามของหาดกะรนบนบาร์บนชั้นดาดฟ้าของเรา

รีสอร์ทบูติกระดับ 5 ดาวของเราในกะรนขอเชิญคุณเข้าสู่ช่วงเวลาอันน่าจดจำในแบบหรูหราด้วยห้องพักวิวทะเลและร้านอาหารชั้นเลิศ

การเดินทางเหนือกาลเวลาผ่านมรดกเก่าแก่ของภูเก็ตรอคุณอยู่ที่ อวิสต้า แกรนด์ ภูเก็ต กะรน เอ็มแกลเลอรี บาย โซฟิเทล รีสอร์ทอยู่ห่างจากหาดกะรนซึ่งเป็นเกาะที่ใหญ่ที่สุดโดยใช้เวลาเดินเพียง 2 นาที ในบรรยากาศที่สงบและเงียบสงบ

บริการและสิ่งอำนวยความสะดวกทั้งหมดที่คุณคาดหวังจากโรงแรม Accor อยู่ในความสะดวกสบายในบ้านของคุณเอง เพื่อความสะดวกสบายของผู้เข้าพัก ที่พักมีฟรี Wi-Fi ทุกห้อง, รูมเซอร์วิส 24 ชั่วโมง, ระบบความปลอดภัย 24 ชั่วโมง, แม่บ้านทำความสะอาดรายวัน, เช่า Wi-Fi แบบพกพา

สิ่งอำนวยความสะดวก / คุณสมบัติ

  • Return Airport transfers (min. 7 nights)
  • Kata RT-PCR test centre transfers
  • สระว่ายน้ำฟรีฟอร์ม
  • 50ม. จาก หาดกะรน
  • Largest rooms with balcony
  • โรงแรมบูติกและงดงาม
แสดงโรงแรมแซนด์บ็อกซ์ทั้งหมด
ค้นหาจากโรงแรม SANDBOX ทั้งหมด 190 แห่ง
คะแนน
4.5/5
ยอดเยี่ยม
ขึ้นอยู่กับ 5 บทวิจารณ์
คะแนน
ยอดเยี่ยม
3
ดีมาก
2
เฉลี่ย
0
แย่
0
แย่มาก
0
หากคุณเป็นแขกของ อวิสต้า แกรนด์ ภูเก็ต กะรน เอ็มแกลเลอรี ทางโรงแรมและผู้ชมของเราจะยินดีเป็นอย่างยิ่งหากคุณจะแสดงความคิดเห็นโดยละเอียด
ออกความคิดเห็นสำหรับ อวิสต้า แกรนด์ ภูเก็ต กะรน เอ็มแกลเลอรี
ดูความคิดเห็นทั้งหมด

🇩🇪Marco Hauptmeier

รีวิวเมื่อ 17/11/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 04/11/2021
4.1 Deluxe Sea View Room with Airport Transfers
แง่บวก     
  • nice and chilling pool area, good cockatils, relaxing atmosphere, friendly stafff during breakfast,
เชิงลบ
  • dinner quite expensive, cocktails at poool bar too

overall good tay, I felt comfortable and had a good time. I used the pool area quite a lot, gym was open and well equipped

🇳🇱DOMINICUS ADRIANUS CORNELIS van drunen

รีวิวเมื่อ 19/10/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 11/10/2021
4.1 Deluxe Sea View Room with Airport Transfers
แง่บวก     
  • Staff attitude and willlingness to help
  • Pictures on internet are exactly the same as in reallity
  • Very nice and clean room
  • Excellent breakfast
  • Cleaningness of whole hotel
  • Speaking all very good English
  • Location
  • Clean swimmingpool, towels, service all top
เชิงลบ
  • Fitness room a little small
  • The loud piano music at breakfast
  • Food and drinks at room is quite expensive and so/so quality

This is a perfect hotel, not too small, not too big but most of all extremely professional and friendly staf. I wil come back, sure !!

🇩🇪Hartmut Werner Galenski

รีวิวเมื่อ 28/09/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 18/09/2021
5.0 Deluxe Sea View Room with Airport Transfers
แง่บวก     
  • Sehr freundliches, hilfsbereites und zuvorkommendes Person.
  • Gutes Frühstück.
  • Sehr gute Zimmer.
  • Gute Location
เชิงลบ
  • Keine

Ich habe einen sehr guten Aufenthalt im Avista Grande Phuket Karon. Das Personal ist sehr hilfsbereit und freundlich. Die Zimmer sind außergewöhnlich sauber und man kann erkennen, dass kein Wartungsstau vorhanden ist. Es werden alle defekten Dinge sofort repariert. Alles in allem fühle ich mich sehr wohl in diesem Hotel.

🇫🇷Alain Mercier

รีวิวเมื่อ 07/09/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 30/08/2021
4.7 Deluxe Room with Sea View & Airport Transfers

Hotel is great. Big and confortable room, nice fitness, huge pool and amazing breakfast. But outside the hotel, Karon looks like a ghost town, almost all shops and restaurant are still closed. Renting a motorbike is a must, but that's easy to find at walking distance from hotel, and very cheap (150 bahts per day for a Filano)

🇺🇸Michael mangnanti

รีวิวเมื่อ 01/08/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 24/08/2021
4.8 Deluxe Room with Sea View & Airport Transfers
แง่บวก     
  • พนักงานที่ยอดเยี่ยม

ชอบที่นี่มาก จะพักที่นี่อีกและบอกเพื่อนของฉันทั้งหมด บริการและพนักงานที่เป็นมิตรทำให้การเข้าพักที่ยอดเยี่ยม

รูปภาพเมนูอาหาร

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

38 Soi Luang Phor Chuan Soi 1, Karon District, Amphur Muang, Karon, Phuket, Thailand, 83100

โรงแรมพันธมิตร

โรงแรมแอชลี ฮับ ป่าตอง
7.8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1287 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
ดับเบิ้ลทรี บาย ฮิลตัน ภูเก็ต บ้านไทย รีสอร์ท
8.5
ให้คะแนนด้วย
131 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
โฮเทล โคลเวอร์ ป่าตอง ภูเก็ต
8.8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
2576 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
พูลแมน ภูเก็ต พันวา บีช รีสอร์ท
8.5
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1522 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
โรงแรมโนโวเทล ภูเก็ต กมลา บีช
8.4
ให้คะแนนด้วย
886 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
สาย ลากูน่า ภูเก็ต
8.8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
2617 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1

ตัวกรองยอดนิยม

Test & Go ใกล้เคียง

โรงแรมอันดามันซีวิว
8.4
ให้คะแนนด้วย
677 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
โรงแรมภูเก็ต ไอส์แลนด์ วิว
7.9
ให้คะแนนด้วย
922 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
บียอนด์ รีสอร์ท กะรน
8.4
ให้คะแนนด้วย
943 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
กะตะ ทรานควิล วิลล่า
8.6
ให้คะแนนด้วย
164 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
โนโวเทล ภูเก็ต กะตะ อวิสต้า รีสอร์ท แอนด์ สปา
8.5
ให้คะแนนด้วย
2453 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
พีช ฮิลล์ รีสอร์ท
7.7
ให้คะแนนด้วย
510 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
โรงแรมเดอะ เมโลดี้ ภูเก็ต
8.5
ให้คะแนนด้วย
370 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
โอโซ่ ภูเก็ต
9.1
ให้คะแนนด้วย
70 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU