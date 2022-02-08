Avani+ Hua Hin Resort - Phetchaburi Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your คำขอจอง sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Located in the lovely area of Hua Hin city center, Avani+ Hua Hin Resort enjoys a commanding position in the shopping, beaches and restaurants hub of Hua Hin / Cha-am. The city center is merely 15 kilometers away and the airport can be reached within 2 hours. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations.

The facilities and services provided by Avani+ Hua Hin Resort ensure a pleasant stay for guests. For the comfort and convenience of guests, the hotel offers 24-hour room service, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, fireplace and free Wi-Fi in all rooms.

The ambiance of Avani+ Hua Hin Resort is reflected in every guestroom flat-screen TV, bathroom phone, clothes rack, complimentary instant coffee and tea are just some of the facilities that can be found throughout the property. The hotel's recreational facilities, which include private beach, fitness center, sauna, golf course (within 3 kilometers) and outdoor pool are designed for escape and relaxation. Enjoy unparalleled services and a truly prestigious address at Avani+ Hua Hin Resort.