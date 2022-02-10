KRABI TEST & GO

Ava Sea Resort Krabi - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
8.5
คะแนนจาก
1368
อัปเดตเมื่อ February 10, 2022
Ava Sea Resort Krabi - Image 0
Ava Sea Resort Krabi - Image 1
Ava Sea Resort Krabi - Image 2
Ava Sea Resort Krabi - Image 3
Ava Sea Resort Krabi - Image 4
Ava Sea Resort Krabi - Image 5
+27 รูปถ่าย

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your คำขอจอง sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

ห้อง

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Well-placed in the beaches, restaurants, sightseeing area of Krabi city, Ava Sea Resort provides a most conducive spot for you to take a break from your busy days. Only 27 km away, this 4-star hotel can be easily accessed from the airport. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Offering hotel guests superior services and a broad range of amenities, Ava Sea Resort is committed to ensuring that your stay is as comfortable as possible. A selection of top-class facilities such as free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, taxi service, laundromat can be enjoyed at the hotel. The ambiance of Ava Sea Resort is reflected in every guestroom. television LCD/plasma screen, cleaning products, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea, free welcome drink are just some of the facilities that can be found throughout the property. The hotel offers many unique recreational opportunities such as outdoor pool, massage, solarium, pool (kids). Discover an engaging blend of professional service and a wide array of features at Ava Sea Resort.

แสดงโรงแรมแซนด์บ็อกซ์ทั้งหมด
ค้นหาจากโรงแรม SANDBOX ทั้งหมด 190 แห่ง
คะแนน
0.0/5
ไม่ได้จัดประเภท
ขึ้นอยู่กับ 0 บทวิจารณ์
คะแนน
ยอดเยี่ยม
0
ดีมาก
0
เฉลี่ย
0
แย่
0
แย่มาก
0
หากคุณเป็นแขกของ Ava Sea Resort Krabi ทางโรงแรมและผู้ชมของเราจะยินดีเป็นอย่างยิ่งหากคุณจะแสดงความคิดเห็นโดยละเอียด
ออกความคิดเห็นสำหรับ Ava Sea Resort Krabi
ดูความคิดเห็นทั้งหมด

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

834 Moo.2,, Ao Nang, Krabi, Thailand, 81180

โรงแรมพันธมิตร

หมู่บ้านสายพีพี
8.7
ให้คะแนนด้วย
3402 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1

ตัวกรองยอดนิยม

Test & Go ใกล้เคียง

พีซ ลากูน่า รีสอร์ท
8.1
ให้คะแนนด้วย
3503 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
เวเคชั่น วิลเลจ พระนางอินน์
7.9
ให้คะแนนด้วย
2864 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
กระบี่ ชฎา รีสอร์ท
7.5
ให้คะแนนด้วย
634 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
เดอะ ซีน คลิฟ วิว วิลล่า
9.1
ให้คะแนนด้วย
221 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
กระบี่ ลา พลาญ่า รีสอร์ท
8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1021 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
หมู่บ้านชฎาไทย
7.9
ให้คะแนนด้วย
691 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
เดอะ สมอลล์ รีสอร์ท
8.1
ให้คะแนนด้วย
900 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
กระบี่ อความารีน รีสอร์ท
7.9
ให้คะแนนด้วย
755 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU