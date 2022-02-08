KRABI TEST & GO

Aonang Phu Pi Maan Resort and Spa - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
8.7
คะแนนจาก
2650
อัปเดตเมื่อ February 8, 2022
Aonang Phu Pi Maan Resort and Spa - Image 0
Aonang Phu Pi Maan Resort and Spa - Image 1
Aonang Phu Pi Maan Resort and Spa - Image 2
Aonang Phu Pi Maan Resort and Spa - Image 3
Aonang Phu Pi Maan Resort and Spa - Image 4
Aonang Phu Pi Maan Resort and Spa - Image 5
+21 รูปถ่าย

Aonang Phu Pi Maan Resort and Spa provides an ideal place of stay in Krabi. Located just over a kilometer from the Andaman Sea, the walk to the beach is lined with a plethora of restaurants and shops. Featuring a range of guestrooms and villas, the rooms are spacious and tastefully appointed. All accommodations at Ao Nang are enhanced with richly polished wooden floors, a huge covered terrace for outdoor relaxation, and a fully equipped kitchenette allowing families or those with children to conveniently cook up an appetizing meal. Besides its cozy accommodation, the facilities are equally impressive. There’s a spa, fitness room, sauna, library, a restaurant, shops, a tour desk, business center, and laundry service - all to be found on-site. Whatever the reason for your stay, Aonang Phu Pi Maan Resort and Spa will make it a good one.

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

86/8 Moo 2, Ao Nang, Krabi, Thailand, 81000

