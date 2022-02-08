PHUKET TEST & GO

Andaman Embrace Patong - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
7.8
คะแนนจาก
1209
อัปเดตเมื่อ February 8, 2022
Andaman Embrace Patong - Image 0
Andaman Embrace Patong - Image 1
Andaman Embrace Patong - Image 2
Andaman Embrace Patong - Image 3
Andaman Embrace Patong - Image 4
Andaman Embrace Patong - Image 5
+14 รูปถ่าย

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your คำขอจอง sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

ห้อง

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Renovated in 2012, the Andaman Embrace Patong guarantees guests a pleasant stay whether in Phuket for business or pleasure. The hotel lies 16km from the city center and provides accessibility to important town facilities such as Jungceylon Shopping Complex and Bangla Road. For those of you who want to venture out, Sphinx Theater, All 4 Diving, and Patong Beach are just some of the attractions available to visitors. Andaman Embrace Patong offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. Guests can enjoy on-site features like meeting facilities, a concierge, shops, laundry service/dry cleaning, and room service. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. Whether you're a fitness enthusiast or are just looking for a way to unwind after a hard day, you will be entertained by top-class recreational facilities such as a fitness center, outdoor pool, kids club, and garden. Whatever your purpose of visit, Andaman Embrace Patong is an excellent choice for your stay in Phuket.

แสดงโรงแรมแซนด์บ็อกซ์ทั้งหมด
ค้นหาจากโรงแรม SANDBOX ทั้งหมด 190 แห่ง
คะแนน
0.0/5
ไม่ได้จัดประเภท
ขึ้นอยู่กับ 0 บทวิจารณ์
คะแนน
ยอดเยี่ยม
0
ดีมาก
0
เฉลี่ย
0
แย่
0
แย่มาก
0
หากคุณเป็นแขกของ Andaman Embrace Patong ทางโรงแรมและผู้ชมของเราจะยินดีเป็นอย่างยิ่งหากคุณจะแสดงความคิดเห็นโดยละเอียด
ออกความคิดเห็นสำหรับ Andaman Embrace Patong
ดูความคิดเห็นทั้งหมด

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

2 Hadpatong Road, Kathu District, Patong Sub-district, Phuket Provience, Patong, Phuket, Thailand, 83150

โรงแรมพันธมิตร

โฮเทล โคลเวอร์ ป่าตอง ภูเก็ต
8.8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
2576 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
ดับเบิ้ลทรี บาย ฮิลตัน ภูเก็ต บ้านไทย รีสอร์ท
8.5
ให้คะแนนด้วย
131 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
โรงแรมแอชลี ฮับ ป่าตอง
7.8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1287 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
โรงแรมโนโวเทล ภูเก็ต กมลา บีช
8.4
ให้คะแนนด้วย
886 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
สาย ลากูน่า ภูเก็ต
8.8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
2617 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
พูลแมน ภูเก็ต พันวา บีช รีสอร์ท
8.5
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1522 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1

ตัวกรองยอดนิยม

Test & Go ใกล้เคียง

ฮอลิเดย์ อินน์ เอ็กซ์เพรส ภูเก็ต ป่าตอง บีช
8.5
ให้คะแนนด้วย
2007 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
โฮเทล อินดิโก้ ภูเก็ต ป่าตอง
9.1
ให้คะแนนด้วย
195 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
BYD Lofts Boutique Hotel and Serviced Apartment
8.8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
421 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
โรงแรมอันดามัน บีช สวีท
7.8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
818 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Royal Phawadee Village Patong Beach Hotel
8.2
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1396 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
สวนออสเตรีย - หมู่บ้านไทปัน
8.7
ให้คะแนนด้วย
29 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
อิมเพียน่า รีสอร์ท ป่าตอง
8.3
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1541 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
ดีวาน่า ป่าตอง รีสอร์ท แอนด์ สปา
8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
2519 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU