Amber Residence - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
7.7
คะแนนจาก
290
อัปเดตเมื่อ March 22, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

This small hotel in the heart of Phuket provides a blend of Thai style decor and modern amenities. From here, you are just 100 meters to the beach where you have numerous options for water sports on offer. You can also easily book a dive or a snorkeling trip to one of the nearby islands. And with tour assistance available at the hotel, you are sure to be getting the best available information. Amber Residence is not only competitively priced, but also offers excellent facilities and a location that lets you make the best out of your stay on the island.

195 Phrabaramee Road, Kathu, Patong, Phuket, Thailand, 83150 Tel.076-346265

