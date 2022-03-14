PATTAYA TEST & GO

Altera Hotel and Residence - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
8.2
คะแนนจาก
7798
อัปเดตเมื่อ March 14, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Offering quality accommodations in the nightlife, shopping, beaches district of Pattaya, At Mind Serviced Residence is a popular pick for both business and leisure travelers. Situated only 1 km from the city center, guests are well located to enjoy the town's attractions and activities. A well-kempt environment and its proximity to -5 Supper Club, ParadiseTailor, Pattaya Dragon Shopping Center give to this hotel a special charm. At Mind Serviced Residence offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. The hotel provides free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, kitchen, 24-hour front desk to ensure our guests the greatest comfort. Step into one of 189 inviting rooms and escape the stresses of the day with a wide range of amenities such as television LCD/plasma screen, separate living room, internet access – wireless, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms which can be found in some rooms. The complete list of recreational facilities is available at the hotel, including fitness center, sauna, outdoor pool, pool (kids), garden. Whatever your purpose of visit, At Mind Serviced Residence is an excellent choice for your stay in Pattaya.

คะแนน
0.0/5
ไม่ได้จัดประเภท
ขึ้นอยู่กับ 0 บทวิจารณ์
คะแนน
ยอดเยี่ยม
0
ดีมาก
0
เฉลี่ย
0
แย่
0
แย่มาก
0
หากคุณเป็นแขกของ Altera Hotel and Residence ทางโรงแรมและผู้ชมของเราจะยินดีเป็นอย่างยิ่งหากคุณจะแสดงความคิดเห็นโดยละเอียด
ออกความคิดเห็นสำหรับ Altera Hotel and Residence
ดูความคิดเห็นทั้งหมด

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

99/1-2 Moo 9, Pattaya Second Road, Banglamung,, Central Pattaya, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

