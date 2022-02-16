Alpine Golf Resort Chiangmai - Lamphun Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Alpine Golf Resort ChiangmaiAlpine Golf Resort Chiangmai provides the best in services and amenities to help make guests feel comfortable. Keep up with all your communications easily with the resort's free Wi-Fi. Getting from and back to the airport can be easily arranged with the resort's airport transfer services. Car hire services provided by the resort make exploring Lamphun even more convenient.Guests can enjoy free parking right at the resort. Front desk services including concierge service, luggage storage and safety deposit boxes can assist with your needs. Get cozy and warm in the lobby with the resort's charming on-site fireplace. Packing light is possible at Alpine Golf Resort Chiangmai thanks to the resort's dry cleaning service and laundry service keeping your clothes clean.Feeling lazy? In-room conveniences like room service and daily housekeeping let you get the most out of your room time. Forgot to pack something? All your last-minute needs can be fulfilled by the convenience stores, saving you time and hassle. For the comfort and health of all guests, smoking is not permitted anywhere within the resort. Smoking is allowed only in the designated smoking areas provided by resort.Designed for comfort, all guestrooms offer a range of amenities to ensure a restful night. For your comfort, rooms at the resort are equipped with air conditioning. Selected rooms at Alpine Golf Resort Chiangmai include a balcony or terrace, as part of the room design. In-room entertainment amenities are available in some rooms and include cable TV.In selected rooms, you can find a refrigerator, a coffee or tea maker, bottled water and mini bar at your disposal. Bathroom amenities are just as important as others, and at the resort, you'll find a hair dryer and bathrobes available. Dining and things to doEvery day at Alpine Golf Resort Chiangmai begins with a delicious in-house breakfast. Enjoy the morning bliss with a sip of good coffee at the cafe located in the resort. A variety of convenient and tasty dining options are waiting for you at the resort, for whenever you get hungry. A memorable night with your travel companions can be had without going far, at the resort's karaoke rooms and bar.Do you prefer to cook your own meals? Then you'll love the in-house BBQ facilities.Alpine Golf Resort Chiangmai offers wonderful recreational facilities for guests to enjoy. End your days in total relaxation with a visit to the massage, hot tub, salon, steam room, spa and sauna. Spend some time relaxing at the resort's pool. Sip your favorite cocktail outdoors at the resort's poolside bar.Check out the resort's fitness facility to stay fit and firm on vacation. Engage in some easy evening fun with other guests with the resort's ping-pong table and golf course on site. Get social at the resort's library and games room, where you can meet other guests. Grab some last-minute needs or local souvenirs for yourself or those back home without having to go anywhere at the shops and souvenir shops available right at on-site.Reasons to stay hereFind some excellent dining options here, where past guests have rated it better than 93% of the city's other accommodations.Guests who stayed here really appreciated the room comfort, scoring it higher than 93% of accommodations in the city.