SAMUI TEST & GO

Aloha Resort - Samui Sandbox Hotel

Samui
7.4
คะแนนจาก
265
อัปเดตเมื่อ February 8, 2022
Aloha Resort - Image 0
Aloha Resort - Image 1
Aloha Resort - Image 2
Aloha Resort - Image 3
Aloha Resort - Image 4
Aloha Resort - Image 5
+39 รูปถ่าย

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your คำขอจอง sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

ห้อง

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Lamai Beach has a reputation as being quieter and less crowded than nearby Chaweng, so if you like to be left alone, consider this hotel. With a beach location on the south side of Koh Samui, the Aloha Resort offers plenty of opportunities for ocean outings, and Chaweng is just a short cab ride away if you want to brave the crowds. The Aloha Resort also has a spacious pool for those who dislike saltwater or prefer not to get sand between their toes. The rates at this establishment are aimed at the budget conscious, giving them a little extra cash for outings or trips to the spa. Aloha Resort can be easily booked with our secure online booking form. Simply enter your dates and click to proceed.

แสดงโรงแรมแซนด์บ็อกซ์ทั้งหมด
ค้นหาจากโรงแรม SANDBOX ทั้งหมด 190 แห่ง
คะแนน
0.0/5
ไม่ได้จัดประเภท
ขึ้นอยู่กับ 0 บทวิจารณ์
คะแนน
ยอดเยี่ยม
0
ดีมาก
0
เฉลี่ย
0
แย่
0
แย่มาก
0
หากคุณเป็นแขกของ Aloha Resort ทางโรงแรมและผู้ชมของเราจะยินดีเป็นอย่างยิ่งหากคุณจะแสดงความคิดเห็นโดยละเอียด
ออกความคิดเห็นสำหรับ Aloha Resort
ดูความคิดเห็นทั้งหมด

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

128 Moo 3, Lamai Beach, T.Maret, Koh Samui, Suratthani, Lamai, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84310

โรงแรมพันธมิตร

เฉวงน้อย พูลวิลล่า
8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
464 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
โรงแรมสกาย บีช
9.5
ให้คะแนนด้วย
23 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1

ตัวกรองยอดนิยม

Test & Go ใกล้เคียง

เดอะ ไฮฟ์ โฮเทล สมุย
8.3
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1255 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
เดอะ สปา รีสอร์ท
7.3
ให้คะแนนด้วย
8 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
The Rock Samui
8.8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
6 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
ร็อคกี้ บูติค รีสอร์ท
9
ให้คะแนนด้วย
414 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Samui Garden Home Hotel
8.3
ให้คะแนนด้วย
148 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
CHUZ Villas Samui
9.4
ให้คะแนนด้วย
15 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
เดอะ ละไม สมุย
8.5
ให้คะแนนด้วย
338 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
กมลายา เกาะสมุย
8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
3 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU