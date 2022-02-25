KRABI TEST & GO

Alisea Pool Villas - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
8.6
คะแนนจาก
180
อัปเดตเมื่อ February 25, 2022
Alisea Pool Villas - Image 0
Alisea Pool Villas - Image 1
Alisea Pool Villas - Image 2
Alisea Pool Villas - Image 3
Alisea Pool Villas - Image 4
Alisea Pool Villas - Image 5
+25 รูปถ่าย
ตอบสนองอย่างรวดเร็ว
฿5,000 เงินฝาก

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your คำขอจอง sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

คำขอจองทำให้คุณ ติดต่อโดยตรง กับ Alisea Pool Villas อยู่ในลำดับความสำคัญ และ Alisea Pool Villas จะเรียกเก็บเงินจากคุณโดยตรง

Situated in Nopparat Thara, Alisea Pool Villas is the perfect place to experience Krabi and its surroundings. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At Alisea Pool Villas, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. While lodging at this wonderful property, guests can enjoy free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, postal service, Check in in room. Our Private Pool villas are 10 villas, all of which exude an atmosphere of total peace and harmony. Whatever your reason for visiting Krabi, the Alisea Pool Villas is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.

แสดงโรงแรมแซนด์บ็อกซ์ทั้งหมด
ค้นหาจากโรงแรม SANDBOX ทั้งหมด 190 แห่ง
คะแนน
0.0/5
ไม่ได้จัดประเภท
ขึ้นอยู่กับ 0 บทวิจารณ์
คะแนน
ยอดเยี่ยม
0
ดีมาก
0
เฉลี่ย
0
แย่
0
แย่มาก
0
หากคุณเป็นแขกของ Alisea Pool Villas ทางโรงแรมและผู้ชมของเราจะยินดีเป็นอย่างยิ่งหากคุณจะแสดงความคิดเห็นโดยละเอียด
ออกความคิดเห็นสำหรับ Alisea Pool Villas
ดูความคิดเห็นทั้งหมด

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

95 Moo 4, Ao Nang, Krabi 81000 thailand, Ao Nang Beach, Thailand, Nopparat Thara, Krabi, Thailand, 81000

โรงแรมพันธมิตร

หมู่บ้านสายพีพี
8.7
ให้คะแนนด้วย
3402 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1

ตัวกรองยอดนิยม

Test & Go ใกล้เคียง

กระบี่ อความารีน รีสอร์ท
7.9
ให้คะแนนด้วย
755 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
อนันตบุรินทร์รีสอร์ท
8.2
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1479 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
เดอะ สมอลล์ รีสอร์ท
8.1
ให้คะแนนด้วย
900 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
หมู่บ้านชฎาไทย
7.9
ให้คะแนนด้วย
691 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
กระบี่ ลา พลาญ่า รีสอร์ท
8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1021 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
เวเคชั่น วิลเลจ พระนางอินน์
7.9
ให้คะแนนด้วย
2864 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
กระบี่ ชฎา รีสอร์ท
7.5
ให้คะแนนด้วย
634 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
พีซ ลากูน่า รีสอร์ท
8.1
ให้คะแนนด้วย
3503 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU