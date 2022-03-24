PATTAYA TEST & GO

Aiyara Grand Hotel (SHA certified) - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
7.8
คะแนนจาก
744
อัปเดตเมื่อ March 24, 2022
Aiyara Grand Hotel (SHA certified) - Image 0
Aiyara Grand Hotel (SHA certified) - Image 1
Aiyara Grand Hotel (SHA certified) - Image 2
Aiyara Grand Hotel (SHA certified) - Image 3
Aiyara Grand Hotel (SHA certified) - Image 4
Aiyara Grand Hotel (SHA certified) - Image 5
Renovated in 2011, the Aiyara Grand Hotel guarantees guests a pleasant stay whether in Pattaya for business or pleasure. The excitement of the city center is only 0.5 km away. Visitors to the hotel can take pleasure in touring the city's top attractions: Wat Khao Phra Bat Pattaya, Big Buddha, Jack and Dave. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Pattaya hotel. To name a few of the hotel's facilities, there are 24-hour room service, free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour front desk, facilities for disabled guests, Wi-Fi in public areas. Hotel accommodations have been carefully appointed to the highest degree of comfort and convenience. In some of the rooms, guests can find television LCD/plasma screen, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms, air conditioning, desk. Throughout the day you can enjoy the relaxing atmosphere of the outdoor pool, pool (kids), garden. Whatever your reason for visiting Pattaya, the Aiyara Grand Hotel is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

338/118 Moo 12, Phratamnak Road, Phra Tamnak Hill, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

