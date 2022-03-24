Aiyara Grand Hotel (SHA certified) - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Renovated in 2011, the Aiyara Grand Hotel guarantees guests a pleasant stay whether in Pattaya for business or pleasure. The excitement of the city center is only 0.5 km away. Visitors to the hotel can take pleasure in touring the city's top attractions: Wat Khao Phra Bat Pattaya, Big Buddha, Jack and Dave. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Pattaya hotel. To name a few of the hotel's facilities, there are 24-hour room service, free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour front desk, facilities for disabled guests, Wi-Fi in public areas. Hotel accommodations have been carefully appointed to the highest degree of comfort and convenience. In some of the rooms, guests can find television LCD/plasma screen, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms, air conditioning, desk. Throughout the day you can enjoy the relaxing atmosphere of the outdoor pool, pool (kids), garden. Whatever your reason for visiting Pattaya, the Aiyara Grand Hotel is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.