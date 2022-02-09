Airport Beach Hotel Phuket - SHA Plus - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

PHUKET TEST & GO

8.1
คะแนนจาก
71
อัปเดตเมื่อ February 9, 2022

Situated within walking distance of Nai Yang Beach and a short drive from Phuket International Airport is the Airport Beach Hotel Phuket - SHA Plus. Located by Sirinat National Park, the property is surrounded by lush greenery. All well-furnished rooms feature private balconies and air conditioning. They come with a satellite-TV, a safety deposit box and an en suite bathroom with a bathtub. Scheduled pick-up services from the airport are also provided, free of charge. The on-site restaurant serves varieties of Thai and international dishes. Room service is also available. Facilities available at the property include an outdoor pool, meeting room facilities and a fitness room.

80/15 Moo.1 T.Sakoo, Naiyang, Phuket, Thailand, 83110

