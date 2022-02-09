9 Suite Luxury Boutique Hotel - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Ideal for fun and relaxation, 9 Suite Luxury Boutique Hotel is located in the Old City area of Chiang Mai. From here, guests can make the most of all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Chiang Mai property. For the comfort and convenience of guests, the property offers free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, fireplace, postal service. Guests can choose from 9 rooms, all of which exude an atmosphere of total peace and harmony. The property offers fantastic facilities, including garden, to help you unwind after an action-packed day in the city. When you are looking for comfortable and convenient accommodation in Chiang Mai, make 9 Suite Luxury Boutique Hotel your home away from home.