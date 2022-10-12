BANGKOK HOTELS

- Hotel

Bangkok
อัปเดตเมื่อ October 12, 2022

โปรดจำไว้ว่า คุณต้องมีคุณสมบัติตรงตาม ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม ทั้งหมด และรวมถึงการยื่นขอ Thailand Pass เพื่อเข้าประเทศไทยด้วย

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Featuring a bar and views of city, Spark Hotel - MRT Queen Sirikit - SHA Extra Plus Certified is set in Bangkok, 1.7 km from Emporium Shopping Mall. Among the facilities at this property are a 24-hour front desk and room service, along with free WiFi throughout the property. The property is 4.4 km from Amarin Plaza and 4.6 km from Gaysorn Village Shopping Mall. The hotel will provide guests with air-conditioned rooms with a desk, a kettle, a fridge, a minibar, a safety deposit box, a flat-screen TV and a private bathroom with a bidet. Spark Hotel - MRT Queen Sirikit - SHA Extra Plus Certified offers certain units that feature a balcony, and all rooms have a coffee machine. At the accommodation all rooms come with bed linen and towels. Spark Hotel - MRT Queen Sirikit - SHA Extra Plus Certified offers a Full English/Irish or American breakfast. Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre is 500 metres from the hotel, while Central Embassy is 4 km away. The nearest airport is Don Mueang International Airport, 27 km from Spark Hotel - MRT Queen Sirikit - SHA Extra Plus Certified.

แสดงโรงแรมทั้งหมด
ค้นหาจากโรงแรม SANDBOX ทั้งหมด 190 แห่ง
คะแนน
0.0/5
ไม่ได้จัดประเภท
ขึ้นอยู่กับ 0 บทวิจารณ์
คะแนน
ยอดเยี่ยม
0
ดีมาก
0
เฉลี่ย
0
แย่
0
แย่มาก
0
หากคุณเป็นแขกของ ทางโรงแรมและผู้ชมของเราจะยินดีเป็นอย่างยิ่งหากคุณจะแสดงความคิดเห็นโดยละเอียด
ออกความคิดเห็นสำหรับ
ดูความคิดเห็นทั้งหมด

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

โรงแรมพันธมิตร

Holiday Inn Express Bangkok Sathorn
8.6
ให้คะแนนด้วย
2090 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Royal View Resort
8.3
ให้คะแนนด้วย
6272 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Gate43 airport hotel
8.5
ให้คะแนนด้วย
316 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Marriott Sathorn Vista Bangkok
8.7
ให้คะแนนด้วย
694 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
L'hotel Bangkok
6.1
ให้คะแนนด้วย
17 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Spark Hotel
9.6
ให้คะแนนด้วย
3 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
JC Kevin Sathorn Bangkok Hotel
8.4
ให้คะแนนด้วย
6947 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
True Siam Phayathai Hotel
8.1
ให้คะแนนด้วย
2458 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1

ตัวกรองยอดนิยม

Test & Go ใกล้เคียง

Chatrium Hotel Riverside Bangkok
8.8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
12884 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Modena by Fraser Bangkok
8.8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
4784 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Emporium Suites by Chatrium
8.5
ให้คะแนนด้วย
5421 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Wyndham Bangkok Queen Convention Centre
9.3
ให้คะแนนด้วย
14 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Centre Point Hotel Chidlom
8.4
ให้คะแนนด้วย
4289 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Wyndham Garden Bangkok Sukhumvit 42
7.8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
14 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Mestyle Garage Hotel Bangkok
8.6
ให้คะแนนด้วย
75 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Grand Fortune Hotel Bangkok
7.9
ให้คะแนนด้วย
2454 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
Thailand Travel Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Long Term Resident Visa (LTR)
Thailand ESim
Covid Visa Extension
Retirement Visa Extension
Visa Agent Thailand
Special Tourist Visa (STV)
Visa Extension in Thailand
Visa on Arrival in Thailand
Thailand Visa E-Extension
Thailand Cannabis, and Weed Shops
Thai News
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU
HI