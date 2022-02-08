SAMUI SANDBOX

All 16 Samui Sandbox SHA++ Hotels (7 Day Packages)

อัปเดตเมื่อ February 8, 2022

กำลังแสดงโรงแรม 16 Samui Sandbox แห่ง. ห้องจะถูกกรองตามห้องด้วย ด้วยการให้คะแนนใด ๆ ขณะนี้ผลลัพธ์ทั้งหมดถูกจัดเรียงตาม ความนิยม. แสดงเฉพาะโรงแรมที่เสนอแพ็กเกจเขตกักบริเวณ 7 Day

Showing 16 SHA++ hotels, 65 packages
thailandsha.com
สังเกต
ราคาแพ็คเกจต่อไปนี้รวมค่าทดสอบและค่าขนส่งแล้ว
SAMUI FLIGHTS FOR SANDBOX
The connecting flight on Bangkok Airways must be on an approved sealed route flight. The qualifying sealed route flights are always 4 numbers beginning with "51". Any of the flights you can see for sale on the Bangkok Airways website, such as PG171, are public flights only for domestic passengers. For example, sealed route flights PG5125 and PG5171 flights can only be booked by your international carrier and are not publicly for sale, since they are intended only as sealed route transfer flights for passengers that are arriving in the country and have not been through the Test & Go, Sandbox, or AQ program yet.

  เฉวงน้อย พูลวิลล่า

    8.0
    คะแนนจาก
    464
    30m² +
    เริ่มต้นที่ ฿15,400 (7 วัน)
    เฉวงน้อย พูลวิลล่า - 0เฉวงน้อย พูลวิลล่า - 1
    มีนโยบายการคืนเงิน
    2 ความคิดเห็น
    เฉวงน้อย พูลวิลล่า
    ดูรายละเอียดโรงแรม
    Deluxe Room Pool View - Room Only -Test and Go Package 30
    7 Day Sandbox ฿15,400
    Deluxe Room Pool View - Breakfast-Test and Go Package 30
    7 Day Sandbox ฿17,500
    Deluxe Room Pool View For 3 People - Breakfast -Test and Go Package 30
    7 Day Sandbox ฿17,500

  2. โรงแรมสกาย บีช

    9.5
    คะแนนจาก
    23
    92m² +
    เริ่มต้นที่ ฿35,700 (7 วัน)
    โรงแรมสกาย บีช - 0โรงแรมสกาย บีช - 1
    มีนโยบายการคืนเงิน
    โรงแรมสกาย บีช
    ดูรายละเอียดโรงแรม
    PENTHOUSE 1 BEDROOM SEA VIEW POOL SUITE 92
    7 Day Sandbox ฿35,700
    1 BEDROOM POOL SUITE 96
    7 Day Sandbox ฿25,200
    1 BEDROOM SEA VIEW POOL SUITE 113
    7 Day Sandbox ฿32,550

  3. Baan Bophut Beach Hotel

    8.6
    คะแนนจาก
    166
    27m² +
    เริ่มต้นที่ ฿22,489 (7 วัน)
    Baan Bophut Beach Hotel - 0Baan Bophut Beach Hotel - 1
    Baan Bophut Beach Hotel
    ดูรายละเอียดโรงแรม
    Ground Floor Superior Beachfront Room 27
    7 Day Sandbox ฿22,489
    Middle Floor Sea View Balcony Room 27
    7 Day Sandbox ฿21,024
    Ground Floor Executive Beachfront Room 27
    7 Day Sandbox ฿23,466
