รวม AQ ห้องพักในโรงแรม 200 ห้องนอน
โรงพยาบาลพันธมิตร Piyavate Hospital
Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
Hotel Refund Policy
- Full refund with 1,500 THB cancellation charge (+ any bank charges/fees that customers will be responsible for) for cancellations made 7 days before arrival.
- 50% cancellation charge from total package price (+ any bank charges/fees that customers will be responsible for) for cancellations made 3-6 days before arrival.
- 100% charge of total package price for cancellations within 3 days of arrival, or in the case of no-show.
ในฐานะหน่วยกักกันรัฐทางเลือกที่ได้รับอนุญาตจากรัฐบาล (A.S.Q. ) โรงแรมบาซาร์กรุงเทพฯพร้อมที่จะต้อนรับแขกที่ถูกกักกันที่จะเดินทางมาประเทศไทยตามข้อกำหนดของรัฐบาลไทยในการเดินทางเข้าประเทศ
โรงแรมของเรามีประสบการณ์กว่า 8 เดือนในการดำเนินการกักกันจากทั้งบริการของเราสำหรับการกักกันในพื้นที่ของรัฐบาลและการกักกันของรัฐรวมถึงความร่วมมือของเรากับโรงพยาบาลปิยะเวทที่เป็นที่รู้จักในระดับสากลทำให้มั่นใจได้ว่าคุณจะได้รับการดูแลที่ดีในระหว่างการเข้าพัก
สิ่งอำนวยความสะดวก / คุณสมบัติ
- Sanitized, registered airport pick up service to hotel on arrival day *PRIVATE transport and FAST TRACK service available at an additional cost*
- COVID-19 test(s) as required by your package
- **TEST&GO EXPRESS RT-PCR results within 2-3 hours available with 2,000THB extra charge per person to our partner hospital**
- พยาบาลสแตนบายตลอด 24 ชม
- Preliminary healthcare kit (hand sanitizer/medical alcohol, personal thermometer, masks etc.) for AQ guests
- Tele-medical consultant with doctors at Piyavate Hospital available if needed
- บริการทางการแพทย์และยาที่ไม่ใช่ COVID โดยมีค่าใช้จ่ายเพิ่มเติม
- If you are tested COVID-19 positive, you will be transferred to Piyavate Hospital or hospitels immediately for further treatment.
- *For 1, 1+5, and 7/10 days AQ package only* Full board meals with options available from a special AQ menu throughout your stay (breakfast, lunch, and dinner)
- *For 5 days Test&Go, full board meals are offered on day 1 and 5, the other 3 days are room only*
- ตู้เย็นเครื่องดื่มกาต้มน้ำร้อนกาแฟชาขวดในห้องพักทุกห้อง
- Additional Room Service and Butler services available
- เครื่องใช้ในห้องน้ำผ้าขนหนูเสื้อคลุมรองเท้าแตะและผลิตภัณฑ์ซักผ้าขั้นพื้นฐาน
- Wifi and digital TV (Optional pocket wifi rental from our partner available)
- แยกอ่างอาบน้ำและฝักบัวในทุกห้อง
- ห้องนั่งเล่นไมโครเวฟและห้องครัว (เฉพาะห้องจูเนียร์และมินิสวีท)
- Outdoor leisure area by the pool for your relaxation with social distancing measures and fitness (allowed after negative 1st test results)
- บริการทำความสะอาดห้องตามกำหนดเวลา
- Item deposit counter available for family members to send guest personal necessities daily
- กล้องวงจรปิดและระบบรักษาความปลอดภัยตลอดเวลา
- AQ and Test&Go guests are elligible for 50% off at Top Fight Muay Thai boxing gym located in the premises.
คะแนน
4.2/5
ดีมาก
ขึ้นอยู่กับ 33 บทวิจารณ์
หากคุณเป็นแขกของ The Bazaar Hotel Bangkok
ทางโรงแรมและผู้ชมของเราจะยินดีเป็นอย่างยิ่งหากคุณจะแสดงความคิดเห็นโดยละเอียด
ออกความคิดเห็นสำหรับ The Bazaar Hotel Bangkokดูความคิดเห็นทั้งหมด
4.5 Superior Room
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- Variety of menu offered
- Pick up from airport organized and timely
- Drop off at hotel organized and timely
- PCR tests organized and timely
- Communication with hotel was good
- Food was not hot when arrived but tasty
- Room was a bit run down (duct tape on the floors?)
All in all a very comfortable stay. Wished more time was allowed outside after the negative result. Staff courteous and everything seems organized.
Toilet has a hard time flushing even after several flushes but otherwise things were in order.
4.4 Deluxe Room
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- Extremely helpful staff
- Accomodating
- Friendly
- Food was repetitive
- Not allowed to swim
The staff make quarantine really easy and cater to all your needs.
They would often go to 7/11 for you and bring extra amenities when needed.
Definitely recommend!
2.4 Deluxe Room
แง่บวกเชิงลบ
- durty
- pay for extra wifi
- Floor on the room with adhesive bands
- Can not close the curtains of the bathroom
will not recommend ....................................................................................
4.8 Superior Room
แง่บวก
- My one day stay at the hotel was very comfortable.
The hotel person explained the complete test and go quarantine procedure very nicely.
Room was clean and the food was nice too.
All the staff of the hotel are very polite and helpful.
3.8 Superior Room
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- From airport to the room everything was professionnal
- Test made at 7pm in hospital before going to hotel, i get results at 2am
- Food was good and in the room have 12 Free big water bottles
- Hotel Staff made a really great job
- No english TV available at this time but good WIFI balance it
Everything was great, I recommend this place. The hotel staff kindly helps you for donwload and instal the quarantine apps, great job!!
5.0 Deluxe Room
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- Very nice English speaking staff. Near 7 eleven
I really enjoyed me stay and I would definitely stay at Bazaar hotel again. Very nice clean hotel and very helpful polite English speaking staff.
4.8 Superior Room
All was find the staff was very nice and helpfully. Information about Test was quick and at the same day so i had can plan about the next day after breakfast in the morning
4.4 Superior Room
แง่บวก
- Good Price and Good Service
From the Airport to the Hotel, There is very good service and price for 2 people. The room was so clean and specially service was very good.
5.0 Superior Room
แง่บวกเชิงลบ
- Basic TV channel. No HBO or Netflix
Food taste good and came piping hot. Portion size is good. Bath tube is a plus to relax after long day
3.4 Mini Suite
แง่บวก
WiFi need to be improuved.
.........................................................................
4.2 Superior Room
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- พนักงานก็เยี่ยม
- ตอบไวมากในไลน์
- อาหารมาในปริมาณที่เพียงพอเสมอ
- ไวไฟแม้หลังจากจ่ายค่าพ็อกเก็ตไวไฟเพิ่มเติมก็ไม่เสถียรนัก
ฉันแนะนำโรงแรมนี้สำหรับ 14 วันของคุณ พวกเขาจัดการทุกอย่างได้อย่างราบรื่นและทุกคนก็เป็นมืออาชีพมาก พวกเขามีห้องพักที่หันหน้าไปทางถนนสายหลัก อาจมีเสียงดังกว่า แต่อย่างน้อยคุณก็สามารถเห็นรูปแบบชีวิตและได้รับพระอาทิตย์ขึ้นในตอนเช้า หรือมีห้องที่หันไปทางย่านที่อยู่อาศัยซึ่งเงียบสงบกว่า หากคุณต้องการ wifi ที่เร็วและเสถียรมากสำหรับการทำงาน ทางออกที่ดีที่สุดของคุณคือใช้ซิมการ์ดของไทย หากคุณมีอันที่ยังใช้ได้อยู่ และซื้อแพ็คเกจแบบไม่จำกัด 4g/5g
3.8 Superior Room
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- ห้องน้ำสวย
- ห้องพักสะดวกสบาย
โรงแรมน่าอยู่ บริการดี
ใช่ฉันจะอยู่ที่นี่อีกครั้ง
อาหารก็โอเคส่วนใหญ่เป็นอาหารไทย
ราคาก็โอเค
4.8 Superior Room
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- ความเป็นกันเองของพนักงาน บริการที่เป็นเลิศ
ตั้งแต่ต้นจนจบ ฉันได้รับการดูแลอย่างดี ราวกับว่าฉันเป็นแขกเพียงคนเดียว พนักงานให้ความช่วยเหลือดีและเป็นมิตรโดยไม่มีข้อยกเว้น สิ่งเดียวที่ฉันตำหนิคือถูกกักกัน แต่นั่นไม่ใช่ความผิดของโรงแรม!!!
5.0 Superior Room
แง่บวก
- วิว เตียง อาหาร ไวไฟ กาแฟ ของขวัญวันเกิด ชื่นใจ
การกักตัวเป็นเวลา 14 วันเพื่อเริ่มต้นวันหยุดนั้นลำบากมาก แต่การทำเช่นนั้นที่โรงแรม Bazaar นั้นสะดวกสบายจริงๆ ในห้องซูพีเรีย
4.5 Superior Room
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- อาหารอร่อยมาก
- พนักงานเป็นกันเอง
- บริการรวดเร็ว
- ห้องมีครบทุกอย่าง
- สภาพห้องไม่เหมือนใหม่อีกต่อไป
โรงแรมกักกันที่ดีสำหรับการเข้าพัก อาหารสุดอร่อยและสดใหม่ พนักงานเป็นกันเอง บริการทำงานได้ดี พยาบาลทำงานอย่างไร ผู้เชี่ยวชาญด้านเวลากักกันและดูแลอย่างดี
4.7 Superior Room
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- สะอาดมาก
- บริการที่ดีเยี่ยม
- มีทุกสิ่งที่คุณต้องการ
- พนักงานน่ารักมาก
- จัด
- ห้องไม่มีหน้าต่าง (ผนังกระจก)
- wifi สัปดาห์ แต่พวกเขาให้ซิมการ์ดฉัน me
ฉันพอใจมากกับการเยี่ยมชมโรงแรมบาซาร์กรุงเทพ มีทุกอย่างที่ฉันต้องการสำหรับการกักกัน 10 วัน ฉันเป็นวีแก้นด้วย และเมนูมังสวิรัติก็อร่อยและอร่อยด้วยความหลากหลายดี แม้ว่าจะไม่ใช่อาหารทุกมื้อที่เป็นวีแก้น แต่ส่วนใหญ่เป็นอาหาร
แนะนำโรงแรมนี้เพื่อกักกันง่ายๆ
3.6 Superior Room
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- ห้องใหญ่มีพื้นที่มากมาย
- อ่างอาบน้ำและฝักบัวเครื่องใช้ในห้องน้ำและเครื่องดื่มมากมาย
- อาหารจำนวนมากทุกวันและน้ำดื่มบรรจุขวดเพียงพอตลอดระยะเวลาการเข้าพัก
- มุมมองที่ยอดเยี่ยม
- เตียงนอนสบายและใหญ่มาก
- แอร์ดีมาก
- พนักงานให้ความช่วยเหลือดีและเป็นมิตร
- สถานที่ที่สะดวกในการมารับเมื่อดำเนินการกักกันเสร็จสิ้น
- รับที่สนามบินได้ง่ายและยอดเยี่ยม
- อธิบายทุกอย่างเกี่ยวกับการเข้าพักและข้อ จำกัด อย่างชัดเจน
- การสื่อสารที่ชัดเจนทางข้อความกับพนักงานต้อนรับ
- ฉันเป็นมังสวิรัติและระบุไว้ก่อนที่จะมาถึง ส่วนใหญ่แล้วมันก็ดี แต่ฉันเสิร์ฟเนื้อ 4 ครั้งในระหว่างการเข้าพักสองครั้งพวกเขายังเสิร์ฟตัวเลือกอื่น ๆ แต่เนื้อสองเท่าเป็นตัวเลือกเดียวที่นำมาให้ฉันดังนั้นฉันจึงไม่กินอะไร
- ไม่มีผ้าเช็ดตัวใหม่ผ้าเช็ดตัวผืนเดียวสำหรับการเข้าพัก 10 วัน
แม้ว่าพนักงานจะน่าพอใจและเป็นมิตรมากและฉันได้รับเอกสารอธิบายสิ่งที่จะเกิดขึ้นระหว่างการเข้าพัก แต่ไม่มีใครเช็คอินหลังจากวันที่ 7 ซึ่งฉันควรจะสามารถจองช่อง 45 นาทีที่ระเบียงดาดฟ้าได้และไม่มีใคร เช็คอินกับฉันในคืนก่อนเช็คเอาท์ฉันต้องถือว่าการเช็คเอาต์ดำเนินต่อไปโดยยังไม่ได้รับผลการทดสอบที่เป็นลบของฉัน
แนะนำหากคุณกำลังมองหาสถานที่พักผ่อนและรับประทานอาหารก่อนที่จะเดินทางเข้าสู่ประเทศไทย
3.6 Superior Room
แง่บวกเชิงลบ
- การสื่อสารกับพนักงานน่าจะดีกว่านี้ บางครั้งอาจใช้เวลาหลายชั่วโมงในการตอบกลับหากเป็นเช่นนั้น
- ไม่มีระเบียงซึ่งระบุไว้ แต่หน้าต่างจะดี
- ตามเวลาพักผ่อน 45 นาทีซึ่งจะถูกยกเลิกด้วยปริมาณฝนที่น้อยที่สุด ฉันได้ยินมาว่าโรงแรมอื่นให้เวลา 1 ชั่วโมง
โดยรวมแล้วการพักของฉันก็ดีผิดหวังเล็กน้อยจากการสื่อสารกับพนักงานผ่าน whatsapp
พื้นถูกเทปูนในจุดที่พื้นไม้มีรอยแตกโดยไม่ได้คาดหวังว่าจะเป็นเช่นนั้น
อย่างอื่นเป็นไปตามที่คาดไว้
5.0 Superior Room
แง่บวก
เป็นโรงแรมและห้องที่น่าอยู่ พนักงานเป็นมิตรมาก อาหารและบริการเยี่ยมมาก ให้บริการตลอด 24/7 ฉันจะแนะนำที่นี่เป็นโรงแรมสำหรับการเข้าพัก ASQ
2.8 Superior Room
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- ห้องพักสวยเตียงเยี่ยมห้องน้ำดี
- Wi-Fi ไม่ทำงาน
- อาหารมาถึงผิดเวลา
- ส่งอาหารผิด
ฉันบอกพวกเขาว่าฉันแพ้อาหารประเภทเครื่องเทศและฉันไม่ได้กินเนื้อหมู แต่ทุกๆวันพวกเขาส่งอาหารมาให้ฉันผิดเวลาหรือเป็นเครื่องเทศหรืออะไรทำนองนั้น และถ้าฉันติดต่อพวกเขาฉันมีปัญหาในการสื่อสารหรือเพราะพวกเขาไม่เข้าใจหรือเพราะพวกเขาไม่สามารถช่วยฉันได้