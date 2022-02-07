รวม AQ ห้องพักในโรงแรม 74 ห้องนอน
โรงพยาบาลพันธมิตร Piyavate Hospital
Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel in ความต้องการสูงมาก right now which is why we advise making your คำขอจอง sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.
โรงแรมนี้ได้รับคำขอจองล่าสุด 104 เร็วเข้า!
คำขอจองทำให้คุณ ติดต่อโดยตรง กับ ชัวร์สเตย์พลัสบายเบสท์เวสเทิร์นสุขุมวิท 2 อยู่ในลำดับความสำคัญ และ ชัวร์สเตย์พลัสบายเบสท์เวสเทิร์นสุขุมวิท 2 จะเรียกเก็บเงินจากคุณโดยตรง
ห้อง
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
สูงสุดของ 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
ห้องดีลักซ์ 32m²
฿27,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿18,900 - 7 Day AQ
฿13,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,700 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,550 - 1st Day Test & Go
ขอการจอง
คำขออย่างรวดเร็ว (2 คลิก)
คุณสมบัติ
- ซื้อ 7-Eleven
- ตัวเลือกอาหารฮาลาล
- ช่องต่างประเทศ
- อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
- Netflix
- เงินฝากขนาดเล็ก
- มีห้องสูบบุหรี่
- อาหารมังสวิรัติ
- พื้นที่ทำงาน
- เสื่อโยคะ
หนึ่งในสินค้าขายดีของเราในกรุงเทพมหานคร! SureStay Plus by Best Western Sukhumvit 2 ตั้งอยู่ในทำเลสะดวกในใจกลางกรุงเทพฯมีสระว่ายน้ำกลางแจ้งห้องอาหารในสถานที่ มีอินเทอร์เน็ตไร้สายฟรีในทุกพื้นที่ของที่พักและที่จอดรถส่วนตัวฟรีในสถานที่ ตั้งอยู่ระหว่างสถานีรถไฟฟ้าบีทีเอสเพลินจิตและนานา
ห้องพักทุกห้องมีเครื่องปรับอากาศทีวีจอแบนระบบช่องสัญญาณดาวเทียม ห้องพักบางห้องมีพื้นที่นั่งเล่นเพื่อผ่อนคลายหลังจากทำกิจกรรมมาแล้วทั้งวัน มีตู้นิรภัยน้ำดื่มบรรจุขวดฟรีรวมทั้งเครื่องชงชาและกาแฟในห้องพัก ห้องพักทุกห้องมีห้องน้ำส่วนตัวพร้อมฝักบัวโถสุขภัณฑ์และเสื้อคลุมอาบน้ำ นอกจากนี้ยังมีรองเท้าแตะเครื่องใช้ในห้องน้ำฟรีและเครื่องเป่าผม
มีแผนกต้อนรับเปิดทำการตลอด 24 ชั่วโมงในสถานที่ สำหรับนักเดินทางเพื่อธุรกิจมีศูนย์บริการธุรกิจพร้อมบริการระดับมืออาชีพที่หลากหลาย
ศูนย์การค้าเซ็นทรัลเอ็มบาสซีอยู่ห่างจาก SureStay Plus by Best Western Sukhumvit 2 เป็นระยะทาง 700 ม. ในขณะที่ซอยคาวบอยอยู่ห่างจากที่พักเป็นระยะทาง 1.1 กม. สนามบินที่ใกล้ที่สุดคือสนามบินนานาชาติดอนเมืองซึ่งอยู่ห่างจากที่พัก 21 กม.
สิ่งอำนวยความสะดวก / คุณสมบัติ
- One RT-PCR test and free one ATK set
- Transfer from Suvarnabhumi Airport to the hotel
- including meals during the stay
- ทีวีในประเทศและต่างประเทศ 62 ช่อง
- ส่วนลด 15% สำหรับบริการซักรีด
- เส้นทาง Wi-Fi ส่วนบุคคลในห้อง
คะแนน
4.1/5
ดีมาก
ขึ้นอยู่กับ 43 บทวิจารณ์
หากคุณเป็นแขกของ ชัวร์สเตย์พลัสบายเบสท์เวสเทิร์นสุขุมวิท 2
ทางโรงแรมและผู้ชมของเราจะยินดีเป็นอย่างยิ่งหากคุณจะแสดงความคิดเห็นโดยละเอียด
ออกความคิดเห็นสำหรับ ชัวร์สเตย์พลัสบายเบสท์เวสเทิร์นสุขุมวิท 2ดูความคิดเห็นทั้งหมด
2.1 Deluxe Room
เชิงลบ
- We were given a 7 day stay Pass at Bangkok airport however the hotel interpreted this to be 7 nights.
Despite have second negative PCR tests on day 6 with results day seven we were still not allowed to leave our room.
The hotel threatened not to give our Thai freedom pass unless we stayed in the hotel room for one more night,thus further limiting our holiday time away from the hotel.
Interpretation of the Thai rules beggars belief even told not to go to reception to raise my concerns( although I did) not that it did any good.
Avoid this hotel at all costs, you are treated like a convict or piece of dog shit!
2.8 Deluxe Room
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- Room is OK looks smaller than picture indicates, bed comfortable
- Food is awful, just sent back green curry with uncooked chicken.most food bland, barely wam(never hot)
- Not allowed to leave room for 7 days, although negative PCR results and triple vaccinated.
- Would never have booked had known it was so bad.
- Still have 4 nights in this Prison to go!!
We are ordering in food every day(panda) as food provided is so poor.
You would think we had the plague with all the staff in Protective kit.
4.4 Deluxe Room
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- Process worked surprisingly well
After watching the Thailand Pass rules change for several weeks before my entry, and almost cancelling my trip due to uncertainty, I bit the bullet and got on the plane. When I arrived in Bangkok, I exited the plane, cleared a medical screening station, cleared immigration, grabbed my bags, ad cleared customs (late night, there wasn't much to clear). I found the hotel shuttle, exactly where they said they would be. I was put on a ambulance-style shuttle, driven directly to the hospital where I went thru a 2-station COVID test. Never got out of the van, in and out in literally 2 minutes. Then driven to the hotel and checked in. It is now almost 1AM. Hotel asked if I would like a late meal before retiring I accepted, it was delivered in minutes. After a good meal and some solid sleep, the phone rings at 8:30. My test result is back, it is negative, I am free to check out and travel throughout the country.
After all of my concerns, from start to finish, the entire process worked exactly as described and was flawlessly executed by hotel and medical staff. I was very impressed. Thanks to all involved for an easy and stress-free experience. I am currently in Krabi having the time of my life. :)
2.3 Deluxe Room
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- The pool area is nice.
- The room was clean.
- Our room was double booked, so we walked into somebody else living in our designated room. Furthermore the person was in covid-isolation!!
- The "breakfast" was terrible.
- The staff didn't really speak english.
- Everything in the room (chair, bed frame, etc.) is covered in plastic. Not very nice
Our room was double booked, so we walked into somebody else living in our designated room. Furthermore the person was in covid-isolation!!
The "breakfast" was terrible.
The staff didn't really speak english.
Everything in the room (chair, bed frame, etc.) is covered in plastic. Not very nice.
The pool area is nice.
The room was clean.
4.3 Deluxe Room
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- Just near the Bts PLOENCHIT...
- Supermarket also very near,coffee shop...
- Food delivered in plastic,but that's the policy off the Covid-19...it was very clean packed. Just so many wast...
Staff was very friendly!
Stayed 3 nights which is OK. We were only for 1night in quarantine...
If you have to be in quarantine for 1week I would take a bigger room with balcony...
2.9 Deluxe Room
แง่บวก เชิงลบ
- Unorganised, I was not on the pickup list and had to wait at the airport until that was sorted out.
- Meals were all ready and purchased from supermarkets.
- There was no room service available other than that.
- No drinks available in the minibar.
Inform your customers right away when the PCR results are ready and not wait until they reach out multiple times.
5.0 Deluxe Room
แง่บวก
- Smooth pickup at BKK airport
- On the way to the hotel a short 2 min visit to the hospital where they take the PCR-Test
- Result arrived within 12 hours (same-day)
- Fantastic Thai food at the hotel
Smooth pickup at BKK airport
On the way to the hotel a short 2 min visit to the hospital where they take the PCR-Test
Result arrived within 12 hours (same-day)
Fantastic Thai food at the hotel
3.2 Deluxe Room
It was easy and fast to take the pcr test. The answer come after 6 hours. The hotel was okay. Thanks.
4.2 Deluxe Room
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- Well organised
- On time
- Very comfortable room
Overall, I was very impressed with the Test & Go program, well organised and hassle free. Good hotel
4.3 Deluxe Room
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- Airport pick up and Covid testing was straight forward
- No fault of the hotel but we got there late so we could only select the leftover meals
Everything went smoothly. We arrived quite late, so we slept and got our results directly in the morning. If you have time, I'd recommend picking up snacks and beverages from duty free at the airport, in case the one meal and drink isn't sufficient.
4.0 Deluxe Room
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- Everything went as expected/planned, no delays, quick test results (7 hours). Food was OK but not very tasty. I stayed only 10 hours and don't have much else to say.
Everything was as promised. A little wait at the airport (about 20 min) for the hotel van. Quick test results (in about 7 hours). There weren't any problems
during the 1-night quarantine procedure.
4.7 Deluxe Room
แง่บวก เชิงลบ
Everything well organized from airport pick up to hospital for my PCR then to hotel it was all smooth.PCR test result came before noon. Big clean room nice city view
5.0 Deluxe Room
แง่บวก
Everything was pefect, from the arrival till checkout. All 5 Star Service. Hotel super good and perfect located
4.3 Deluxe Room
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- The check-in and check-out were smooth
- The location was close to a mall and coffee shops
- I was given plenty of water to drink
- Clean and comfortable
- I waited a long time at the airport for the van to take me to the Covid testing place and hotel (more than an hour)
Sure Stay is a good place to choose for your overnight quarantine - they delivered everything as promised.
3.2 Deluxe Room
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- Friendly staff, flawless service
- Room not as big and comfy as expected but just fine
Overall good service, pick up at the airport, transfer to the test facility and hotel was well organized. Friendly stuff and quick check in at the hotel. Could easily order food, which was quickly delivered.
5.0 Deluxe Room
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- Good efficient check in
- Good location
- Very friendly staff
I would recommend this hotel to visitors, location is good for sky train and also quiet , would look to stay here again when next in Bangkok
4.6 Deluxe Room
แง่บวก เชิงลบ
- Not the full menu for food once I arrived at the hotel
This is a very clean and good hotel. The room was perfect, staff was helping and all went very smoothly
3.5 Deluxe Room
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- fast check-in
- organized. We did a PCR test on the way to the hotel
- fast check-out
- not enough choices in food
- had to wait a while at the airport
I stayed in a room with my husband and our daughter. It was a comfortable room, but without balcony. Good thing we only had to be quarantined for a night.
3.8 Deluxe Room
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- Prompt pick up
- Prompt PCR test
- Prompt result
- Very nice hotel staff
- Even though I had paid in full prior to arrival I was charged another 460 bht when leaving
Nice hotel with great service and quick result from test, the only down side was having to pay extra money in departure even though I have evidence that I paid in full prior to arrival
0.5 Deluxe Room
แง่บวก เชิงลบ
The quarantine is ridiculous and is theft from travelers. We arrive with negative test. Forcing us to quarantine and overlay for one night is so ridiculous.
We will NOT be coming back to Thailand while these ridiculous quarantine and documenting and testing policies are in place. You will not get tourists this way. The booking, pricing, and all
the documents and insurance to get the Thai pass - it’s terrible. And it’s theft. Stealing from travelers.
Thailand needs to stop this hysteria about covid. Tourists will not come back under this ridiculous program. Let people be free.
The 1-day quarantine; and Thai pass, and all
the testing and documents - it does nothing. And it’s a terrible waste of time and money. We will NOT be back while these ridiculous policies are in place.