รวม AQ ห้องพักในโรงแรม 60 ห้องนอน โรงพยาบาลพันธมิตร Piyavate Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your คำขอจอง sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire. โรงแรมนี้ได้รับคำขอจองล่าสุด 11 เร็วเข้า!

คำขอจองทำให้คุณ ติดต่อโดยตรง กับ ไฮเรสซิเดนซ์โฮเทล อยู่ในลำดับความสำคัญ และ ไฮเรสซิเดนซ์โฮเทล จะเรียกเก็บเงินจากคุณโดยตรง

Hotel Refund Policy Hotel Refund Policy We offer free cancellation with full refund with at least 7 days’ notice being given. We offer free amendment of arrival date with at least 1 days’ notice being given. Failure to arrive at the hotel without prior notice (no-show), the total room charge will be non-refundable. In case of a cancellation due to external factors such as flight cancellation, positive Covid-19 Test, hotel offers full refund. Supporting evidence needs to be provided at least 2 days prior to arrival to be eligible for this refund.

ห้อง All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport. สูงสุดของ 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant ห้องดีลักซ์ 30 m² ฿28,900 - 10 Day AQ ฿22,900 - 7 Day AQ ฿13,900 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿9,400 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿4,900 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿4,900 - 5th Day Test & Go ขอการจอง คำขออย่างรวดเร็ว (2 คลิก) BOOKMARK คุณสมบัติ ซื้อ 7-Eleven

ระเบียง

อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi

คู่รักที่ไม่ได้แต่งงาน

มีห้องสูบบุหรี่

อาหารมังสวิรัติ

เสื่อโยคะ สูงสุดของ 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant ห้องจูเนียร์คอร์เนอร์สวีท 60 m² ฿40,900 - 10 Day AQ ฿31,900 - 7 Day AQ ฿20,100 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿12,600 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿6,800 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿5,800 - 5th Day Test & Go ขอการจอง คำขออย่างรวดเร็ว (2 คลิก) BOOKMARK คุณสมบัติ ซื้อ 7-Eleven

ระเบียง

อ่างอาบน้ำ

ช่องต่างประเทศ

อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi

ห้องนั่งเล่น

ไมโครเวฟ

Netflix

คู่รักที่ไม่ได้แต่งงาน

มีห้องสูบบุหรี่

อาหารมังสวิรัติ

เสื่อโยคะ

หากคุณกำลังมองหาอสังหาริมทรัพย์ที่เดินทางสะดวกในกรุงเทพไม่ต้องมองหาที่อื่นนอกจากไฮเรสซิเดนซ์ ตั้งอยู่ใกล้กับสถานีรถไฟใต้ดิน MRT ซึ่งช่วยให้แขกสามารถเดินทางไปยังย่านธุรกิจสวนลุมไนท์บาซาร์ตลาดนัดและสุขุมวิทได้อย่างสะดวก ด้วยทำเลที่ตั้งที่สะดวกสบายทำให้สามารถเดินทางไปยังสถานที่ท่องเที่ยวที่ไม่ควรพลาดของเมืองได้อย่างง่ายดาย Hi Residence พยายามอย่างเต็มที่เพื่อให้ผู้เข้าพักรู้สึกสะดวกสบาย ห้องจูเนียร์คอร์เนอร์สวีทและห้องแฟมิลี่สวีทมีมุมเตรียมอาหารและพื้นที่ห้องนั่งเล่นและห้องรับประทานอาหาร ห้องพักทุกประเภทมีระเบียง ไม่ว่าจุดมุ่งหมายในการเดินทางของคุณคืออะไรไฮเรสซิเดนซ์เป็นตัวเลือกที่ยอดเยี่ยมสำหรับการเข้าพักของคุณในกรุงเทพ

แสดงโรงแรม AQ ทั้งหมด ค้นหาโรงแรมในเครือ AQ ทั้งหมด 180 แห่ง

คะแนน 4.3 /5 ดีมาก ขึ้นอยู่กับ 2 บทวิจารณ์ คะแนน 0 ยอดเยี่ยม 2 ดีมาก 0 เฉลี่ย 0 แย่ 0 แย่มาก ไฮเรสซิเดนซ์โฮเทล ทางโรงแรมและผู้ชมของเราจะยินดีเป็นอย่างยิ่งหากคุณจะแสดงความคิดเห็นโดยละเอียด ออกความคิดเห็นสำหรับ ไฮเรสซิเดนซ์โฮเทล ดูความคิดเห็นทั้งหมด หากคุณเป็นแขกของทางโรงแรมและผู้ชมของเราจะยินดีเป็นอย่างยิ่งหากคุณจะแสดงความคิดเห็นโดยละเอียด 🇹🇭 Tate L มาถึงเมื่อ 15/01/2022 4.2 Deluxe Room I had a pleasant 7-Day stay at Hi Residence. Very clean room and well organised airport pickup and pcr test. Service is great and staffs are very responsive. I received a refund when I changed my booking from 14-Day and changed to 7-day, which is great. Thanks for a great stay! 🇸🇬 Ang Kim Kwee มาถึงเมื่อ 19/05/2021 4.3 Deluxe Room แง่บวก เป็นกันเองและช่วยเหลือดี เชิงลบ คิดไม่ออก การวัด ASQ มีการจัดการที่ดี พนักงานและพยาบาลที่เป็นมิตร อาหารดีและตรงเวลา ขอขอบคุณ

Hotel Offer Brochure