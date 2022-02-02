Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your คำขอจอง sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.
โรงแรมนี้ได้รับคำขอจองล่าสุด 11 เร็วเข้า!
คำขอจองทำให้คุณ ติดต่อโดยตรง กับ ไฮเรสซิเดนซ์โฮเทล อยู่ในลำดับความสำคัญ และ ไฮเรสซิเดนซ์โฮเทล จะเรียกเก็บเงินจากคุณโดยตรง
Hotel Refund Policy We offer free cancellation with full refund with at least 7 days’ notice being given. We offer free amendment of arrival date with at least 1 days’ notice being given. Failure to arrive at the hotel without prior notice (no-show), the total room charge will be non-refundable. In case of a cancellation due to external factors such as flight cancellation, positive Covid-19 Test, hotel offers full refund. Supporting evidence needs to be provided at least 2 days prior to arrival to be eligible for this refund.
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
หากคุณกำลังมองหาอสังหาริมทรัพย์ที่เดินทางสะดวกในกรุงเทพไม่ต้องมองหาที่อื่นนอกจากไฮเรสซิเดนซ์ ตั้งอยู่ใกล้กับสถานีรถไฟใต้ดิน MRT ซึ่งช่วยให้แขกสามารถเดินทางไปยังย่านธุรกิจสวนลุมไนท์บาซาร์ตลาดนัดและสุขุมวิทได้อย่างสะดวก ด้วยทำเลที่ตั้งที่สะดวกสบายทำให้สามารถเดินทางไปยังสถานที่ท่องเที่ยวที่ไม่ควรพลาดของเมืองได้อย่างง่ายดาย Hi Residence พยายามอย่างเต็มที่เพื่อให้ผู้เข้าพักรู้สึกสะดวกสบาย ห้องจูเนียร์คอร์เนอร์สวีทและห้องแฟมิลี่สวีทมีมุมเตรียมอาหารและพื้นที่ห้องนั่งเล่นและห้องรับประทานอาหาร ห้องพักทุกประเภทมีระเบียง ไม่ว่าจุดมุ่งหมายในการเดินทางของคุณคืออะไรไฮเรสซิเดนซ์เป็นตัวเลือกที่ยอดเยี่ยมสำหรับการเข้าพักของคุณในกรุงเทพ