ไฮเรสซิเดนซ์โฮเทล - AQ / ASQ

Bangkok
7.6
คะแนนจาก
2711
อัปเดตเมื่อ February 8, 2022
฿5,000 เงินฝาก
REFUND POLICY
รวม AQ ห้องพักในโรงแรม 60 ห้องนอน
โรงพยาบาลพันธมิตร Piyavate Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your คำขอจอง sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

คำขอจองทำให้คุณ ติดต่อโดยตรง กับ ไฮเรสซิเดนซ์โฮเทล อยู่ในลำดับความสำคัญ และ ไฮเรสซิเดนซ์โฮเทล จะเรียกเก็บเงินจากคุณโดยตรง

Hotel Refund Policy

Hotel Refund Policy We offer free cancellation with full refund with at least 7 days’ notice being given. We offer free amendment of arrival date with at least 1 days’ notice being given. Failure to arrive at the hotel without prior notice (no-show), the total room charge will be non-refundable. In case of a cancellation due to external factors such as flight cancellation, positive Covid-19 Test, hotel offers full refund. Supporting evidence needs to be provided at least 2 days prior to arrival to be eligible for this refund.

ห้อง

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

สูงสุดของ 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
ห้องดีลักซ์ 30
฿28,900 - 10 Day AQ
฿22,900 - 7 Day AQ
฿13,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,400 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,900 - 5th Day Test & Go
คุณสมบัติ

  • ซื้อ 7-Eleven
  • ระเบียง
  • อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
  • คู่รักที่ไม่ได้แต่งงาน
  • มีห้องสูบบุหรี่
  • อาหารมังสวิรัติ
  • เสื่อโยคะ
สูงสุดของ 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
ห้องจูเนียร์คอร์เนอร์สวีท 60
฿40,900 - 10 Day AQ
฿31,900 - 7 Day AQ
฿20,100 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿12,600 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,800 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿5,800 - 5th Day Test & Go
คุณสมบัติ

  • ซื้อ 7-Eleven
  • ระเบียง
  • อ่างอาบน้ำ
  • ช่องต่างประเทศ
  • อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
  • ห้องนั่งเล่น
  • ไมโครเวฟ
  • Netflix
  • คู่รักที่ไม่ได้แต่งงาน
  • มีห้องสูบบุหรี่
  • อาหารมังสวิรัติ
  • เสื่อโยคะ

หากคุณกำลังมองหาอสังหาริมทรัพย์ที่เดินทางสะดวกในกรุงเทพไม่ต้องมองหาที่อื่นนอกจากไฮเรสซิเดนซ์ ตั้งอยู่ใกล้กับสถานีรถไฟใต้ดิน MRT ซึ่งช่วยให้แขกสามารถเดินทางไปยังย่านธุรกิจสวนลุมไนท์บาซาร์ตลาดนัดและสุขุมวิทได้อย่างสะดวก ด้วยทำเลที่ตั้งที่สะดวกสบายทำให้สามารถเดินทางไปยังสถานที่ท่องเที่ยวที่ไม่ควรพลาดของเมืองได้อย่างง่ายดาย Hi Residence พยายามอย่างเต็มที่เพื่อให้ผู้เข้าพักรู้สึกสะดวกสบาย ห้องจูเนียร์คอร์เนอร์สวีทและห้องแฟมิลี่สวีทมีมุมเตรียมอาหารและพื้นที่ห้องนั่งเล่นและห้องรับประทานอาหาร ห้องพักทุกประเภทมีระเบียง ไม่ว่าจุดมุ่งหมายในการเดินทางของคุณคืออะไรไฮเรสซิเดนซ์เป็นตัวเลือกที่ยอดเยี่ยมสำหรับการเข้าพักของคุณในกรุงเทพ

คะแนน
4.3/5
ดีมาก
ขึ้นอยู่กับ 2 บทวิจารณ์
คะแนน
ยอดเยี่ยม
0
ดีมาก
2
เฉลี่ย
0
แย่
0
แย่มาก
0
หากคุณเป็นแขกของ ไฮเรสซิเดนซ์โฮเทล ทางโรงแรมและผู้ชมของเราจะยินดีเป็นอย่างยิ่งหากคุณจะแสดงความคิดเห็นโดยละเอียด
ออกความคิดเห็นสำหรับ ไฮเรสซิเดนซ์โฮเทล
ดูความคิดเห็นทั้งหมด

🇹🇭Tate L

รีวิวเมื่อ 02/02/2022
มาถึงเมื่อ 15/01/2022
4.2 Deluxe Room

I had a pleasant 7-Day stay at Hi Residence. Very clean room and well organised airport pickup and pcr test. Service is great and staffs are very responsive. I received a refund when I changed my booking from 14-Day and changed to 7-day, which is great. Thanks for a great stay!

🇸🇬Ang Kim Kwee

รีวิวเมื่อ 04/06/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 19/05/2021
4.3 Deluxe Room
แง่บวก     
  • เป็นกันเองและช่วยเหลือดี
เชิงลบ
  • คิดไม่ออก

การวัด ASQ มีการจัดการที่ดี พนักงานและพยาบาลที่เป็นมิตร อาหารดีและตรงเวลา ขอขอบคุณ

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

649/1 ถนนอโศกดินแดง แขวงดินแดง Din Daeng, Bangkok 10400

