รวม AQ ห้องพักในโรงแรม 88 ห้องนอน
โรงพยาบาลพันธมิตร Piyavate Hospital
ห้อง
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
สูงสุดของ 1 Adult, 2 Children, 1 Infant
ห้องดีลักซ์ 32m²
฿23,900 - 10 Day AQ
฿17,900 - 7 Day AQ
฿11,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿7,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,200 - 1st Day Test & Go
คุณสมบัติ
- ซื้อ 7-Eleven
- ห้องเชื่อมต่อ
- ช่องต่างประเทศ
- อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
- มีห้องสูบบุหรี่
- อาหารมังสวิรัติ
- พื้นที่ทำงาน
- เสื่อโยคะ
Anya Nana @ Sukhumvit - Bangkok อยู่ห่างจากสถานีรถไฟฟ้าบีทีเอสนานาโดยใช้เวลาเดิน 15 นาที
ห้องพักปรับอากาศของโรงแรมมีการตกแต่งอันทันสมัย ห้องพักแต่ละห้องมีทีวีตู้เย็นขนาดเล็ก ห้องน้ำส่วนตัวมีฝักบัวน้ำอุ่น
C-Shop & Restaurant ให้บริการอาหารไทยและอาหารนานาชาติที่ได้รับการคัดสรร นอกจากนี้ยังมีบริการรูมเซอร์วิส
สิ่งอำนวยความสะดวก / คุณสมบัติ
- FOR AQ Package (Only ) Total of 2 COVID-19 screening tests (RT-PCR)
- พยาบาลที่ขึ้นทะเบียนตลอด 24 ชั่วโมงในการปฏิบัติหน้าที่
- เจ้าหน้าที่ทางการแพทย์ที่ได้รับการรับรองในสถานที่สำหรับความต้องการที่เกี่ยวข้องกับสุขภาพในขณะที่อยู่ภายใต้การกักกัน (บริการ telemedicine)
- การตรวจสุขภาพประจำวัน
- การเดินทางด้วยรถพยาบาลไปยังโรงพยาบาล (บริการตลอด 24 ชั่วโมงตามความต้องการ)
- บริการรับส่งเที่ยวเดียวระหว่างสนามบินกรุงเทพหรือ DMK และโรงแรม
- อาหารสามมื้อรวมทั้งอาหารเช้ากลางวันและเย็น
- ฟรีน้ำดื่มเครื่องชงกาแฟและชา
- พื้นที่เฉพาะสำหรับการตรวจคัดกรองเป็นระยะ
- ส่วนลด 20% สำหรับรายการเมนูบริการรูมเซอร์วิส A La Carte เพิ่มเติม
- ส่วนลด 10% สำหรับบริการซักรีดทั้งหมด
คะแนน
4.3/5
ดีมาก
ขึ้นอยู่กับ 14 บทวิจารณ์
หากคุณเป็นแขกของ อัญญานานา @ สุขุมวิท - กทม
ทางโรงแรมและผู้ชมของเราจะยินดีเป็นอย่างยิ่งหากคุณจะแสดงความคิดเห็นโดยละเอียด
ทางโรงแรมและผู้ชมของเราจะยินดีเป็นอย่างยิ่งหากคุณจะแสดงความคิดเห็นโดยละเอียด
4.2 Deluxe Room
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- On time at the airport
- Efficient testing process
- Good follow up on test results
- Excellent assistance with mobility
Very helpful because I need mobility assistance. Helped with uploading day 5 test results even though I had already checked out
4.8 Deluxe Room
Ok !!! Within expected. After a week, I made a query to the Hotel related to the Self-Test and they answered my questions quickly
4.8 Deluxe Room
แง่บวก เชิงลบ
- We had to ask for our fest results even though they had been sent to the hotel earlier.
The whole system from the airport to the hotel was very well organised, no hassles from the time we arrived.
3.5 Deluxe Room
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- Friendly staff and good coordination with the hospital on doing the covid test
- Not happy as no one inform me about the result until I ask the next day, apparently result came out the same day
Value for money compare to other hotels in bangkok, clean and comfortable room, food is nice too, coordination with transport and test is really great, drive thru test then only send you back to hotel
5.0 Deluxe Room
แง่บวก
- Friendly staff
- Amazing food
- Perfect procedures
Thank you so much to the staff of Anya Nana hotel for the most incredible start to our venture in this beautiful country Thailand!!
4.9 Deluxe Room
แง่บวก
- Complained one meal was cold,replaced within 30 minutes.
- Staff very helpful
- Good internet speed.
- Allowed to buy from 7 eleven.
- Plenty of tea, coffee and drinking water.
Good size room, bed very good.Good internet speed.
Due to a non covid illness the staff arrainged for the nurse to call who contacted a Doctor.Medication was delivered to my room which solved the problem.Very fast responce from all.
I did complain about a meal being cold,the meal was replaced within 30 minutes.
All in all a very good stay given the currant situation.
3.3 Deluxe Room
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- Staff was kind and helpful.
- Nurse staff were gentile with swabs.
- Was fairly clean except for floors.
- Food was horrible in my opinion.
- Showers were not maintained well and leaked on bathroom floor.
- "Work" area was way too small. Just a tiny desk and wood chair.
For a budged place it was fairly clean and comfortable.
The staff were VERY polite. While we had several complaints they were happy to accommodate and did so in a timely manner.
That was one of the reasons we chose this place over others.
After the first 3-4days both the toilets (family joined rooms) started gurgling and we had to move rooms. When we got to the new room the shower in my room did not work. They offered to have someone look but after switching rooms we were uncomfortable having a staff in the room while we were there. Once we switched rooms the internet was horrible. They sent up a SIM card router but I had to reset it constantly to keep connected. They sent up a tech to fix the main internet and it worked well after that. Again the staff stepped up to resolve issues promptly.
For me the food was not even decent. I previously worked in a school in Thailand that had better cafeteria food. The only meals I was able to finish were the ones with allot of curry.
The beds and bathrooms were clean but the floors were dusty and there was no broom to clean up after ourselves. Lots of hair etc. on the floor before we left.
Once again I would like to thank the staff and nurse staff for their good service and for accommodating our complaints. =]
2.6 Deluxe Room
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- Front office staff are nice and helpful.
- Big room
- They will arrange if you want to buy from 7/11 with 20% surcharge.
- They will go and exchange money for free during quarantine
- No amenities in prior.
- Charged for ear cotton buds.
- Room not properly clean (dusty floor)
- Mean kitchen stuffs.
This hotel have amenities problem. No slipper, no toothbrush, no toothpaste, no handtowel, no hairdryer, no ear cotton buds, no quarantine facility (detergent, iron, etc). We needed to ask one by one, and they charged 20 Baht for ear cotton buds.
Kitchen stuffs are so mean. They changed the menu as their will and not informed. Sometimes, some items were missing. Most importantly, they spoke with no manner.
4.0 Deluxe Room
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- Food
- Aq security
- Swab tests
- WhatsApp support
The hotel was nice. The room was cleaned and the staff really supportive and available for my needs. The down side was only the slow wifi connection
4.3 Deluxe Room
ต้องการไมโครเวฟในห้อง บางครั้งแขกไม่หิว แต่ต้องการอาหารร้อน ๆ ไว้กินในภายหลัง
4.2 Deluxe Room
แง่บวก เชิงลบ
- ไม่มีผ้าปูที่นอนใหม่เข้านอน
ใช้เวลานานมาก สองสัปดาห์ แต่บริการทำให้เวลาง่ายขึ้น ขอบคุณ ,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,
4.8 Deluxe Room
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- อาหารไทยอร่อย
- พบภาพยนตร์ภาษาอังกฤษดีๆ
- Wi-Fi นั้นยอดเยี่ยม 99% ตลอดเวลา
- บางครั้งแขกก็ส่งเสียงดัง
- อย่ากังวลกับอาหารเช้าแบบอังกฤษ
เป็นสิ่งที่ดีและพนักงานพยายามช่วยเหลืออย่างดีที่สุด
ห้องอาบน้ำฝักบัวดีและอาหารมากมาย
ฉันสามารถรับนมสดเป็นกาแฟได้ทุกวันและถ้าคุณชอบกาแฟแนะนำให้คุณนำติดตัวไปด้วย
โดยรวมแล้วมันเป็นประสบการณ์ที่ดีและสามารถถูกขังอยู่ในห้องได้ทุกที่ ขอบคุณพนักงาน👍😁
4.5 Deluxe Room
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- ที่พักสะอาดและสะดวกสบายมาก
- หน้าต่างไม่สามารถเปิดได้ต้องการอากาศบริสุทธิ์
ต้องการอาหารให้เลือกมากขึ้นโดยเฉพาะอาหารฮาลาล ประทับใจมากกับการบริการของพนักงานโรงแรมช่วยเหลือดีมาก
4.7 Deluxe Room
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- พนักงานเป็นมิตรและบริการดี
- ไม่สามารถออกไปนอกห้องได้ แต่ฉันเข้าใจ
พนักงานน่ารักและช่วยเหลือดีมาก ฉันขอให้พวกเขาซื้ออะแดปเตอร์ชาร์จให้ฉันพวกเขาสามารถจัดหาให้ฉันได้ในราคาที่สมเหตุสมผลโดยไม่คิดราคาแพงเกินไป พนักงานของโรงแรมเป็นมิตรและบริการดีมาก ทุกอย่างปกติดี. ฉันขอแนะนำให้คุณเลือกที่นี่เป็นทางเลือกหากคุณกำลังมองหาโรงแรมราคาประหยัดสำหรับ ASQ