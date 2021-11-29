รวม AQ ห้องพักในโรงแรม 166 ห้องนอน
โรงพยาบาลพันธมิตร Bangkok Hospital Siriroj
โรงแรมสลีพวิ ธ มีดีไซน์โฮเทลที่ป่าตองประกอบด้วยห้องพักและห้องสวีท 258 ห้องที่มองเห็นตึกระฟ้าของอ่าวป่าตอง โรงแรมตั้งอยู่ในใจกลางป่าตองใกล้กับศูนย์การค้าจังซีลอนถนนคนเดินถนนบางลาและใช้เวลาเดินเพียงสามนาทีจากชายหาด โรงแรมแห่งนี้ขึ้นชื่อเรื่องสิ่งอำนวยความสะดวกที่ทันสมัยบริการส่วนบุคคลและความสะดวกสบายตามมาตรฐานสากล ห้องพักได้รับการออกแบบโดยคำนึงถึงความต้องการที่หลากหลายของนักเดินทางทั่วโลกในปัจจุบัน ไม่ว่าจะเป็นธุรกิจพักผ่อนครอบครัวกลุ่มหรือคู่รักผู้เข้าพักจะพบว่าทุกรายละเอียดและสิ่งอำนวยความสะดวกเหมาะสำหรับทุกคน
สิ่งอำนวยความสะดวก / คุณสมบัติ
- รถรับส่งสนามบินไป - กลับสนามบินนานาชาติภูเก็ตไปโรงแรม 1 ครั้ง (สูงสุด 5 คนต่อรถตู้)
- แต่ละห้องมีห้องส่วนตัวพร้อมระเบียง
- อาหาร: อาหารสามมื้อรวมอาหารเช้ากลางวันและเย็น (จากเมนูที่เลือก / ส่งถึงห้องพัก)
- ทำความสะอาดห้องทุก 3 วัน
- อินเทอร์เน็ตความเร็วสูงฟรี
- บริการพยาบาล 24 ชม
- ตรวจอุณหภูมิวันละสองครั้งและติดตามสุขภาพโดยมีพยาบาลดูแล
- 2 ครั้ง (PCR Test) ตรวจคัดกรอง COVID-19 ในที่พักวันที่ 5 และ 13 โดยแพทย์โรงพยาบาลกรุงเทพสิริโรจน์
- ใบรับรองรายงานสถานะของผู้ป่วยแต่ละรายภายใต้การสังเกต (ใบรับรองแพทย์)
- ใบรับรองการปลอด COVID-19 ในวันที่ 13 ก่อนที่ผู้ป่วยจะได้รับการปล่อยตัว (Fit to Fly Certification)
4.6/5
ยอดเยี่ยม
4.7 Deluxe Jacuzzi
แง่บวก
- Location for this hotel is really good and quiet. Not far from anywhere just 5 minutes walking for anywhere you want to go
I strongly advise to take this hotel and next visit for me on April for sure will be here again and thank for all amazing stuff working on this hotel
4.7 Suite Room
แง่บวก
Nice empoyees, cheap good food. Very nice and polite staff, all the way from the cleaners to the frontdesk.
4.3 Superior Room
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- Friendly staff
- Nice with the rooftop bar
The overall impression of the hotel is very positive.It is priceworthy and i can recommend it for travellers WHO want a decent hotel to a fair price