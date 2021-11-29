PHUKET TEST & GO

SLEEP WITH ME HOTEL ดีไซน์โฮเทล @ ป่าตอง - AQ / ASQ

Phuket
8.4
คะแนนจาก
5446
อัปเดตเมื่อ March 14, 2022
รวม AQ ห้องพักในโรงแรม 166 ห้องนอน
โรงพยาบาลพันธมิตร Bangkok Hospital Siriroj

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Booking requests for SLEEP WITH ME HOTEL design hotel @ patong are no longer possible through ASQ.in.th, but dont worry we have over 400+ ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.

View other great ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX Hotels by clicking HERE.

โรงแรมสลีพวิ ธ มีดีไซน์โฮเทลที่ป่าตองประกอบด้วยห้องพักและห้องสวีท 258 ห้องที่มองเห็นตึกระฟ้าของอ่าวป่าตอง โรงแรมตั้งอยู่ในใจกลางป่าตองใกล้กับศูนย์การค้าจังซีลอนถนนคนเดินถนนบางลาและใช้เวลาเดินเพียงสามนาทีจากชายหาด โรงแรมแห่งนี้ขึ้นชื่อเรื่องสิ่งอำนวยความสะดวกที่ทันสมัยบริการส่วนบุคคลและความสะดวกสบายตามมาตรฐานสากล ห้องพักได้รับการออกแบบโดยคำนึงถึงความต้องการที่หลากหลายของนักเดินทางทั่วโลกในปัจจุบัน ไม่ว่าจะเป็นธุรกิจพักผ่อนครอบครัวกลุ่มหรือคู่รักผู้เข้าพักจะพบว่าทุกรายละเอียดและสิ่งอำนวยความสะดวกเหมาะสำหรับทุกคน

สิ่งอำนวยความสะดวก / คุณสมบัติ

  • รถรับส่งสนามบินไป - กลับสนามบินนานาชาติภูเก็ตไปโรงแรม 1 ครั้ง (สูงสุด 5 คนต่อรถตู้)
  • แต่ละห้องมีห้องส่วนตัวพร้อมระเบียง
  • อาหาร: อาหารสามมื้อรวมอาหารเช้ากลางวันและเย็น (จากเมนูที่เลือก / ส่งถึงห้องพัก)
  • ทำความสะอาดห้องทุก 3 วัน
  • อินเทอร์เน็ตความเร็วสูงฟรี
  • บริการพยาบาล 24 ชม
  • ตรวจอุณหภูมิวันละสองครั้งและติดตามสุขภาพโดยมีพยาบาลดูแล
  • 2 ครั้ง (PCR Test) ตรวจคัดกรอง COVID-19 ในที่พักวันที่ 5 และ 13 โดยแพทย์โรงพยาบาลกรุงเทพสิริโรจน์
  • ใบรับรองรายงานสถานะของผู้ป่วยแต่ละรายภายใต้การสังเกต (ใบรับรองแพทย์)
  • ใบรับรองการปลอด COVID-19 ในวันที่ 13 ก่อนที่ผู้ป่วยจะได้รับการปล่อยตัว (Fit to Fly Certification)
คะแนน
4.6/5
ยอดเยี่ยม
ขึ้นอยู่กับ 3 บทวิจารณ์
คะแนน
ยอดเยี่ยม
2
ดีมาก
1
เฉลี่ย
0
แย่
0
แย่มาก
0
หากคุณเป็นแขกของ SLEEP WITH ME HOTEL ดีไซน์โฮเทล @ ป่าตอง ทางโรงแรมและผู้ชมของเราจะยินดีเป็นอย่างยิ่งหากคุณจะแสดงความคิดเห็นโดยละเอียด
ออกความคิดเห็นสำหรับ SLEEP WITH ME HOTEL ดีไซน์โฮเทล @ ป่าตอง
ดูความคิดเห็นทั้งหมด

🇸🇩MUSSAB

รีวิวเมื่อ 29/11/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 21/11/2021
4.7 Deluxe Jacuzzi
แง่บวก
  • Location for this hotel is really good and quiet. Not far from anywhere just 5 minutes walking for anywhere you want to go

I strongly advise to take this hotel and next visit for me on April for sure will be here again and thank for all amazing stuff working on this hotel

🇳🇴Per E Johansen

รีวิวเมื่อ 20/09/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 05/09/2021
4.7 Suite Room
แง่บวก
  • Great people
เชิงลบ
  • Bad tv channels

Nice empoyees, cheap good food. Very nice and polite staff, all the way from the cleaners to the frontdesk.

🇸🇪Dieter Tonn

รีวิวเมื่อ 22/08/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 14/08/2021
4.3 Superior Room
แง่บวก
  • Friendly staff
  • Nice with the rooftop bar
เชิงลบ
  • Breakfast same same

The overall impression of the hotel is very positive.It is priceworthy and i can recommend it for travellers WHO want a decent hotel to a fair price

