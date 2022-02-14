Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your คำขอจอง sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

คำขอจองทำให้คุณ ติดต่อโดยตรง กับ อมารีบุรีรัมย์ยูไนเต็ด อยู่ในลำดับความสำคัญ และ อมารีบุรีรัมย์ยูไนเต็ด จะเรียกเก็บเงินจากคุณโดยตรง

Amari Buriram United มีสระว่ายน้ำกลางแจ้งและห้องอาหาร ตั้งอยู่ในจังหวัดบุรีรัมย์เรียกได้ว่าเป็นโรงแรมแห่งเดียวในประเทศไทยที่มีธีมฟุตบอล มีอินเทอร์เน็ตไร้สายฟรี ห้องปรับอากาศทุกห้องมีพื้นที่นั่งเล่น เคเบิลทีวีจอแบนแต่ละห้องมีตู้เย็น กาต้มน้ำไฟฟ้าห้องน้ำมีฝักบัวและเครื่องใช้ในห้องน้ำฟรี จากที่พักแห่งนี้ใช้เวลาเดินเพียง 2 นาทีจากสนามช้างอารีน่าและมีที่จอดรถฟรีในสถานที่

