PHUKET TEST & GO

Zazen Boutique Resort - Samui (SHA+) Sandbox Hotel

Samui (SHA+)
8.8
rating with
293 reviews
Updated on February 9, 2022
Zazen Boutique Resort - Image 0
Zazen Boutique Resort - Image 1
Zazen Boutique Resort - Image 2
Zazen Boutique Resort - Image 3
Zazen Boutique Resort - Image 4
Zazen Boutique Resort - Image 5
+33 photos

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Ideal for fun and relaxation, Zazen Boutique Resort is located in the Bo Phut area of Samui. The excitement of the city center is only 1. Km away. For sightseeing options and local attractions, one need not look far as the hotel enjoys close proximity to The Wharf Samui Community Mall, Buffalo Fighting Stadium, Samui Go-kart. At Zazen Boutique Resort, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. Guests of the hotel can enjoy on-site features like free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, gift/souvenir shop, taxi service. The ambiance of Zazen Boutique Resort is reflected in every guestroom. television LCD/plasma screen, mirror, slippers, internet access – wireless, internet access – wireless (complimentary) are just some of the facilities that can be found throughout the property. The hotel offers fantastic facilities, including canoe, golf course (within 3 km), outdoor pool, spa, massage, to help you unwind after an action-packed day in the city. Zazen Boutique Resort is a smart choice for travelers to Samui, offering a relaxed and hassle-free stay every time.

SHOW ALL SANDBOX HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Zazen Boutique Resort, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Zazen Boutique Resort
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

177 Moo 1,Tambon Bophut, Bo Phut, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84320

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

Fair House Villas and Spa Samui
8.3
rating with
606 reviews
From ฿-1
Amarin Samui Hotel
7.6
rating with
241 reviews
From ฿-1
Baan Chaweng Beach Resort & Spa
8.5
rating with
1073 reviews
From ฿-1
OZO Chaweng Samui
8.7
rating with
1188 reviews
From ฿-1
Amari Koh Samui
8.6
rating with
1152 reviews
From ฿-1
Muang Samui Spa Resort
8.6
rating with
855 reviews
From ฿-1
Royal Muang Samui Villas
8.4
rating with
673 reviews
From ฿-1
Little Paradise Resort
8.5
rating with
190 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU